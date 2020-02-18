27-year-old DHL delivery driver accused of raping a 15-year-old girl – Up News Info Philly

NEWARK, Del. (Up News Info) – Delaware State Police accused a 27-year-old man of raping a 15-year-old girl. Police say Robert A. Peal of Townsend is a DHL driver and contacted the 15-year-old victim after delivering a package to his residence at Sparrow Run last October.

The researchers found that the couple had a continuous sexual relationship during the last week of November.

%MINIFYHTML2507e4bc3c502903f2ef6b10876c8c1c13% %MINIFYHTML2507e4bc3c502903f2ef6b10876c8c1c14%

DHL was informed of the allegations and provided full cooperation and assistance so that detectives can conduct a thorough and thorough investigation.

%MINIFYHTML2507e4bc3c502903f2ef6b10876c8c1c15% %MINIFYHTML2507e4bc3c502903f2ef6b10876c8c1c16%

Peal is accused of rape in third grade, because the victim is under 16 and the defendant is more than 10 years older than the victim, and the sexual request of a child under 18.

He was prosecuted and released after paying a bail of $ 375,000.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8411.