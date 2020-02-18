2020 Champions League Calendar: What matches are there today? Schedules, television channels for the round of 16

The UEFA Champions League returns to action. Defending champion Liverpool starts things in the knockout stages with a match against Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday. Liverpool defeated Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday in their quest to win the English Premier League for the first time in the 30-year history of the league. Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, leaves a 2-2 draw to Valencia on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain start at the same time on Tuesday. The question that remains to be seen is whether Neymar will adapt to the PSG. "I can't say 100 percent that (Neymar) will be there," said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel. This will be the first time that Tuchel faces his former club after he was fired in 2017.
Leipzig is making his first appearance in the round of 16. Tottenham arrives on the other side of the spectrum after reaching the final last season. In the fourth game, Atalanta also makes his debut in the knockout stages of the Champions League against a Valencia team that led Group H ahead of Chelsea.
2020 Champions League calendar
Tuesday, February 18
|Time
|Match
|Watch
|3 p.m. ET
|Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool
|TNT
|3 p.m. ET
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|B / R live
Wednesday, February 19
|Time
|Match
|Watch
|3 p.m. ET
|Atalanta vs. Valencia
|B / R live
|3 p.m. ET
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig
|TNT
How to watch Champions League games in the USA UU. And canada
- TV channels: TNT
- Live broadcast: B / R Live (or DAZN in Canada)
The round of 16 of the Champions League can be seen on TNT or broadcast on B / R Live. In Canada, all the knockout matches of the Champions League are available in DAZN.
Matches begin at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Results of the round of 16 of the Champions League, results
First leg
|Date
|Equipment
|Time
|Outcome
|18th of February
|Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m. ET
|18th of February
|Dortmund vs. PSG
|3 p.m. ET
|February 19th
|Atalanta vs. Valencia
|3 p.m. ET
|February 19th
|Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m. ET
|February 25
|Chelsea vs. Bayern
|3 p.m. ET
|February 25
|Napoli vs. Barcelona
|3 p.m. ET
|26 of February
|Lyon vs. Juventus
|3 p.m. ET
|26 of February
|Real Madrid vs. Man City
|3 p.m. ET
Second leg
|Date
|Equipment
|Time
|Outcome
|March 10th
|RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham
|4 p.m. ET
|March 10th
|Valencia vs. Atalanta
|4 p.m. ET
|March 11th
|PSG vs. Dortmund
|4 p.m. ET
|March 11th
|Liverpool vs. Atlético de Madrid
|4 p.m. ET
|March 17
|Man City vs. Real Madrid
|4 p.m. ET
|March 17
|Juventus vs. Lyon
|4 p.m. ET
|March 18th
|Barcelona vs Napoli
|4 p.m. ET
|March 18th
|Bayern vs. Chelsea
|4 p.m. ET