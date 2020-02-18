2020 Champions League Calendar: What matches are there today? Schedules, television channels for the round of 16

%MINIFYHTML2632dfc440d4ccc1b3b686ca9b130d7211% %MINIFYHTML2632dfc440d4ccc1b3b686ca9b130d7212%

The UEFA Champions League returns to action. Defending champion Liverpool starts things in the knockout stages with a match against Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday. Liverpool defeated Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday in their quest to win the English Premier League for the first time in the 30-year history of the league. Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, leaves a 2-2 draw to Valencia on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain start at the same time on Tuesday. The question that remains to be seen is whether Neymar will adapt to the PSG. "I can't say 100 percent that (Neymar) will be there," said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel. This will be the first time that Tuchel faces his former club after he was fired in 2017.

Leipzig is making his first appearance in the round of 16. Tottenham arrives on the other side of the spectrum after reaching the final last season. In the fourth game, Atalanta also makes his debut in the knockout stages of the Champions League against a Valencia team that led Group H ahead of Chelsea.

2020 Champions League calendar

Tuesday, February 18

Time Match Watch 3 p.m. ET Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool TNT 3 p.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain B / R live

Wednesday, February 19

Time Match Watch 3 p.m. ET Atalanta vs. Valencia B / R live 3 p.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig TNT

How to watch Champions League games in the USA UU. And canada

TV channels: TNT

Live broadcast: B / R Live (or DAZN in Canada)

The round of 16 of the Champions League can be seen on TNT or broadcast on B / R Live. In Canada, all the knockout matches of the Champions League are available in DAZN.

Matches begin at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Results of the round of 16 of the Champions League, results

First leg

Date Equipment Time Outcome 18th of February Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. ET 18th of February Dortmund vs. PSG 3 p.m. ET February 19th Atalanta vs. Valencia 3 p.m. ET February 19th Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. ET February 25 Chelsea vs. Bayern 3 p.m. ET February 25 Napoli vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. ET 26 of February Lyon vs. Juventus 3 p.m. ET 26 of February Real Madrid vs. Man City 3 p.m. ET

Second leg