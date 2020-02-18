2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: see each look as the stars arrive

%MINIFYHTML1562b68fef547565f8f386b2ac56a09913% %MINIFYHTML1562b68fef547565f8f386b2ac56a09914%

the BRIT 2020 Awards They have officially started in London!

Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more talented musical artists have gathered at The 02 Arena for the awards ceremony. While everyone hopes to see who picks up the prizes at Tuesday night's ceremony, fans are also excited to see the fashion of the red carpet. And Lizzo is definitely giving his fans real pleasure with his prize show style! The "Truth Hurts,quot; artist is using a Hershey bar, literally!

The photos show the 31-year-old singer wearing a dress that was created to resemble the delicious snack.

"The best kind of chocolate," Lizzo captioned a picture of the red carpet of herself, while thanking her Moschino dress, Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry and Judith Leiber's purse.

It's an extra special night for Lizzo, who is ready for her first BRIT Award! Lizzo is nominated in the category of Best International Female Artist at the ceremony.