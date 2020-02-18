2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: see each look as the stars arrive

the BRIT 2020 Awards They have officially started in London!
Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more talented musical artists have gathered at The 02 Arena for the awards ceremony. While everyone hopes to see who picks up the prizes at Tuesday night's ceremony, fans are also excited to see the fashion of the red carpet. And Lizzo is definitely giving his fans real pleasure with his prize show style! The "Truth Hurts,quot; artist is using a Hershey bar, literally!
The photos show the 31-year-old singer wearing a dress that was created to resemble the delicious snack.
"The best kind of chocolate," Lizzo captioned a picture of the red carpet of herself, while thanking her Moschino dress, Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry and Judith Leiber's purse.
It's an extra special night for Lizzo, who is ready for her first BRIT Award! Lizzo is nominated in the category of Best International Female Artist at the ceremony.
Before we discover who won all the awards, we will take a look at all the celebrity style on the red carpet!
Check out all the stars that arrive at the BRIT 2020 Awards in the gallery below!
Harry Styles
You can see the star of One Direction, nominated and acting in the awards ceremony, with a black ribbon on the red carpet. Many fans believe that this is a tribute to the former Styles, Caroline Flack, who died tragically during the weekend. The black ribbon reflects a state of grief or memory.
Niall Horan
The bandmate of One Direction de Styles strongly supported the singer of "Adore You,quot; on the red carpet. When asked if he gives any advice to Styles, Horan saying Reporter Yasmin Evans, "He doesn't need it. We've done enough performances among us over the years to know what to do … he deserves it, the album is phenomenal, the single is flying."
Hailee Steinfeld
Pure feeling! The "Wrong Address,quot; star made a pose on the red carpet with this pure blue dress.
Lizzo
A snack! Lizzo gave everyone a gift with this Hershey bar set. As he told his fans, "The best kind of chocolate,quot;.
Melanie C
Feminine power! The Spice Girls star arrived on the red carpet with this elegant design before the ceremony.
Billie eilish
Bold in Burberry! The star of "Ocean Eyes,quot; is ready to be an international solo female artist at the ceremony.
Charli XCX
The "Boys,quot; singer had cameras flickering as she walked on the red carpet with this tulle dress. Charli is nominated for British Female Solo Artist in the awards ceremony.
Ellie Goulding
The artist "Love Me Like You Do,quot;, who previously won two BRIT awards, added an extra touch of color to the red carpet.
