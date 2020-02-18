Home Entertainment 2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: see each look as the stars...

2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: see each look as the stars arrive

Bradley Lamb
Before we discover who won all the awards, we will take a look at all the celebrity style on the red carpet!

Check out all the stars that arrive at the BRIT 2020 Awards in the gallery below!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218101554-634-harry-styles-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074287″ alt=” Harry Styles, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Harry Styles

You can see the star of One Direction, nominated and acting in the awards ceremony, with a black ribbon on the red carpet. Many fans believe that this is a tribute to the former Styles, Caroline Flack, who died tragically during the weekend. The black ribbon reflects a state of grief or memory.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102538-634-niall-horan-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074299″ alt=”Niall Horan, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Niall Horan

The bandmate of One Direction de Styles strongly supported the singer of "Adore You,quot; on the red carpet. When asked if he gives any advice to Styles, Horan saying Reporter Yasmin Evans, "He doesn't need it. We've done enough performances among us over the years to know what to do … he deserves it, the album is phenomenal, the single is flying."

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102333-634-Hailee-Steinfeld-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074293″ alt=”Hailee Steinfeld, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Pure feeling! The "Wrong Address,quot; star made a pose on the red carpet with this pure blue dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102456-634-Lizzo-LT-021820-GettyImages-1201687571.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074297″ alt=”Lizzo, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Lizzo

A snack! Lizzo gave everyone a gift with this Hershey bar set. As he told his fans, "The best kind of chocolate,quot;.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102418-634-Melanie-C-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074295″ alt=”Melanie C, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Melanie C

Feminine power! The Spice Girls star arrived on the red carpet with this elegant design before the ceremony.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102115-634-Billie-Eilish-LT-021820-shutterstock_editorial_10558798as.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074291″ alt=”Billie Eilish, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Billie eilish

Bold in Burberry! The star of "Ocean Eyes,quot; is ready to be an international solo female artist at the ceremony.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218102023-634-charlie-xcx-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074290″ alt=”Charli XcX, The BRIT Awards 2020″/>

Joe Maher / Getty Images for Bauer Media

Charli XCX

The "Boys,quot; singer had cameras flickering as she walked on the red carpet with this tulle dress. Charli is nominated for British Female Solo Artist in the awards ceremony.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218101900-634-ellie-goulding-2020-brit-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074289″ alt=”Ellie Goulding, The BRIT Awards 2020, WTF Widget”/>

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Ellie Goulding

The artist "Love Me Like You Do,quot;, who previously won two BRIT awards, added an extra touch of color to the red carpet.

