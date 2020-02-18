2019 sets record for media production project in Chicago – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – You can see the posters and trailers throughout the city that announce the filming of the movie or the television show here in Chicago.

In fact, 2019 was a record year for media production in Chicago.

%MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f913% %MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f914%

On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Independent Producers Laboratory and the Independent Film Initiative said they will help grow the local filmmaker community.

%MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f915% %MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f916%

Authorities said 522 projects were fired in Chicago last year and 15,000 "non-additional,quot; jobs were created.

This had an economic impact of almost $ 560 million.