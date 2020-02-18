2019 sets record for media production project in Chicago – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f911% %MINIFYHTML223aa2f8f572006b30ad901d346dd7f912%
CHICAGO (Up News Info) – You can see the posters and trailers throughout the city that announce the filming of the movie or the television show here in Chicago.
In fact, 2019 was a record year for media production in Chicago.
On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Independent Producers Laboratory and the Independent Film Initiative said they will help grow the local filmmaker community.
Authorities said 522 projects were fired in Chicago last year and 15,000 "non-additional,quot; jobs were created.
This had an economic impact of almost $ 560 million.