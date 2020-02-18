2 Texas Border Wall Projects accelerated after National Security renounces hiring laws – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN DIEGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – By saying that the measure would accelerate the construction of the wall on the border between the United States and Mexico, the Trump administration will renounce federal contracting laws.

The Department of Homeland Security said the exemption from procurement regulations will allow 177 miles of wall to be built faster in Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico. The 10 exempt laws include requirements to have open competition, justify selections and receive all the links from a contractor before any work can begin.

The interim secretary of National Security, Chad Wolf, exercises authority under a 2005 law that gives him broad powers to renounce laws to build border barriers. The secretaries of President Donald Trump issued 16 exemptions and President George W. Bush issued five, but Tuesday's announcement marks the first time the exemptions apply to federal contracting rules. They were previously used to waive environmental impact reviews.

The Trump administration said it expects the exemptions to allow the construction of 94 miles of wall this year, bringing the Republican president closer to his promise of approximately 450 miles since he took office and making it one of his top national priorities. He said the other 83 miles covered by the exemptions can be built this year.

"Under the president's leadership, we are building more wall, faster than ever," the department said in a statement.

The measure is expected to provoke criticism that the administration is exceeding its authority, but legal challenges have failed. In 2018, a federal judge in San Diego rejected California's arguments and environmental defense groups that the secretary's broad powers should have an expiration date. An appeals court confirmed the ruling last year.

Congress granted the secretary the power to renounce laws in areas of high illegal crossings in 2005 in an emergency expense package for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and minimum standards for state-issued ID cards. The Senate approved it unanimously, with the support of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The Chamber approved it with strong bipartisan support; then-Rep. Bernie Sanders voted against.

The exemptions, which will be published in the Federal Register, apply to projects that the US Army Corps of Engineers. UU. It will grant in six of the nine sectors of the Border Patrol on the Mexican border: El Paso, which encompasses New Mexico and western Texas; Del Rio, Texas; San Diego and El Centro in California; Yuma and Tucson in Arizona.

Management said the exemptions will apply to contractors that have already been examined. In May, the Army Corps appointed 12 companies to compete for contracts funded by the Pentagon.

The Army Corps is tasked with granting $ 6.1 billion that the Department of Defense transferred to the construction of the wall last year after Congress gave Trump only a fraction of the money. The administration has been able to spend that money during legal challenges.

