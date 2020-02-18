2 robberies in less than 6 hours near UC Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Less than six hours after the theft of a mailman, a second robbery occurred on Monday near the University of California on the Berkeley campus, police said.

The last one happened at 5:47 p.m. on Oxford Street and Frank Schlessinger Way. The University of California police said two suspects had a gun that they apparently used to perpetrate the crime.

The suspects were last seen in a white 4-door sedan that was traveling north on Oxford Street.

Just after noon on Monday, a postman from the United States Postal Service was assaulted and assaulted in the 1900 block of Oxford Street, about five blocks from the other robbery.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating crimes against the carrier. Anyone with information about the crimes should call the US Postal Inspection Service. UU. At (877) 876-2455.

The University of California police are asking anyone with information about the theft on Oxford Street and Frank Schlessinger Way to call them at (510) 642-6760.

