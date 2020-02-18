2 people seriously injured after the house fire in Fox Chase – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – At least two people were injured after a house burned in northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Fox Chase, around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say that a 21-year-old man and a woman in her 50s were taken to local hospitals.

Both are in critical condition.

Not a word about what caused the fire.