2 injured after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis – Up News Info

Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis.

The incident occurred at the intersection of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South in the city's Phillips neighborhood. The car crashed into a corner building, exploded through the glass windows.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear if they were inside or outside the building when the incident occurred.

The extent of damage to the building remains unknown. The incident is under investigation.