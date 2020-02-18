Home Local News 2 injured after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis...

2 injured after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>2 injured after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d11% %MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a building in southern Minneapolis.

(credit: Furniture City)

The incident occurred at the intersection of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South in the city's Phillips neighborhood. The car crashed into a corner building, exploded through the glass windows.

%MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d13%%MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d14%

The Minneapolis Police Department says the two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear if they were inside or outside the building when the incident occurred.

%MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d15% %MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d16%

The extent of damage to the building remains unknown. The incident is under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©