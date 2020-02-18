2 die while the car flies down the cliff 1 highway near Big Sur, bursts into flames – Up News Info San Francisco

BIG SUR (Up News Info SF) – Two people died early Tuesday when the rental car they were on came off a cliff on Highway 1 near Big Sur and exploded in flames, authorities said.

Matt Harris, fire chief of the Big Sure Volunteer Fire Brigade, said firefighters responded to a call reporting the accident 10 miles south of Big Sur Village around 3:30 a.m.

The arriving firefighters faced a forest fire on the cliff and a burning car. Then, the accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, who also responded to the scene.

Once the fire was under control, a search and rescue team arrived at the charred vehicle, a rented Chevrolet Camero 2018, and made a spooky discovery: two victims were found dead inside a burned car.

The identity of the victims has not yet been revealed. Investigators said they did not suspect that alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.