19-year-old man in fatal shooting in St. Paul identified as Marcus Johnson – Up News Info

Marcus Johnson had a passion for fashion, showing his style on social networks. Gradually it became his own business.

"He just made his own clothes and people loved it so much that they started buying it," said Johnson's sister, Jacori Soto.

That kept her busy taking photos with her clothes labeled "Splash,quot;, her brand, on her clothes.

%MINIFYHTMLf9a5d46184ebebbe048458decf8601d511% %MINIFYHTMLf9a5d46184ebebbe048458decf8601d512%

Those memories on your phone mean more now than you expected.

"I am very grateful because the most we can appreciate is to return to those photos," Soto said.

Late on Saturday night, a driver called 911 after finding Johnson lying in the middle of the street in a pool of blood near North Kennard Street and Ross Avenue in St. Paul.

The 19-year-old had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soto said his brother did not live or have friends in that area.

"Marcus was never a guy to start an altercation, he was never the guy who participated in an altercation," said Soto. "I think jealousy and envy play a role in anything."

Police spent hours gathering evidence early Sunday, but did not make an arrest.

Later that night, former Johnson classmates from St. Agnes School held a vigil at the intersection.

"That's exactly what he would have done for his classmates. He would do it for anyone," Soto said. "He ran and made sure to support them."

Johnson volunteered in his church's youth ministry program.

Your Instagram page for your business doesn't just show people who wear their clothing line. There are pictures of him talking with a class of students at Franklin Middle School, inspiring them to pursue their dreams as he did.

"He wanted to be a mentor for children," Soto said.

It's that kind of impression in young people that he hopes they never forget.

"We know that he is resting in the presence of God. And I feel that with that peace of God, we are well," he said.

Soto said his family forgives the people responsible for his brother's death and feels no hatred.

He is just asking that anyone with information be introduced to the police.

Researchers can be contacted at 651-266-6650.