10 reasons why foldable smartphones may not be the right purchase for you now

Android smart phones With folding screens it seems to be the next great innovation in the smartphone with brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and others that offer folding phones. There is no doubt that smartphones with folding screens are the future and it is really recommended that mobile brands focus on technology to make the screen fold like paper. That said, when it comes to shoppers, not all technologies that sound incredible within a test lab can make sense in the real world. With more brands working on phones with folding screens, the technology is set to be cheaper and will automatically achieve perfection in the future. But if you want to spend more than Rs 1 lakh for a folding phone at this time, then you should know this …