10 reasons why Apple, the loss of Huawei may be the gain of Samsung

Isaac Novak
10 reasons why Apple, Huawei

10 reasons why Apple, the loss of Huawei may be the gain of Samsung

The giant of Apple smartphones warned that sales may not reach the target due to the impact of the coronavirus. In a statement, the world's most valuable technology company said it is unlikely to comply with its sales guide for the March quarter. Manufacturing facilities in China that produce iPhones and other electronic products have begun to reopen, but are increasing more slowly than expected, Apple said. Not surprisingly, Apple is not the only smartphone brand that is the victim of the epidemic that has killed nearly 1900 people in China. Chinese smartphone brands, such as Xiaomi, Huawei and others, have also been affected by the coronavirus. But a company that seems to be a big beneficiary of China's production problems is Samsung. Here's why and more …

It has a strong manufacturing base in Vietnam

It has a strong manufacturing base in Vietnam

The company is likely to benefit from its decade-long commitment to manufacturing low-cost smartphones in Vietnam.

Half of Samsung's smartphones are now manufactured in Vietnam

Half of Samsung's smartphones are now manufactured in Vietnam

Samsung started phone production in Vietnam in 2009. Since then, the company has aggressively boosted production through cheaper labor and generous government incentives. Several South Korean suppliers did the same, driving Samsung's growth.

Apple's pain may be Samsung's gain

Apple's pain may be Samsung's gain

Coronavirus has paralyzed Apple's manufacturing operations in China. The company warned that it is likely to affect its sales for the March quarter. Analysts expect Apple's pain to be Samsung's gain, as the company is one of Apple's biggest rivals in the premium segment.

Arch-rival Xiaomi also hit its sales in the March quarter.

Arch-rival Xiaomi also hit its sales in the March quarter.

Xiaomi, one of Samsung's main competitors in India, recently warned that the coronavirus affects the company's sales. Any shortage of Xiaomi devices can help Samsung in the mid-range.

Samsung is not affected by the closing of stores and the drop in sales in China, since it has no market share there

Samsung is not affected by the closing of stores and the drop in sales in China, since it has no market share there

In recent years, Samsung has lost market share in China due to local smartphone players and Apple. This means that it is not greatly affected by the closure of stores and a fall in demand that is hurting Apple and other smartphone brands.

Samsung finished its smartphone production in China in 2019, as its market share fell to almost zero

Samsung finished its smartphone production in China in 2019, as its market share fell to almost zero

Huawei is another formidable rival of Samsung that has been affected by the coronavirus

Huawei is another formidable rival of Samsung that has been affected by the coronavirus

Like all Chinese smartphone brands, Coronavirus has also affected Huawei's supply chain. The company is another formidable rival for Samsung, especially in Europe.

Analysts have reduced the production forecast for Apple and Huawei

Analysts have reduced the production forecast for Apple and Huawei

TrendForce recently cut its first quarter production forecasts for Huawei by 15% and Apple by 10%, while reducing projections for Samsung by 3% smaller.

Samsung also trusts China for some of its low-end models

Samsung also trusts China for some of its low-end models

By the way, Samsung is not 100% isolated from coronavirus problems in China. The company manufactures some of its low-end models in China. In addition, analysts believe that if the problems with the coronavirus are prolonged, it can also affect Samsung, although not as much as its Chinese rivals and Apple.

Analysts see the coronavirus delays the launch of smartphones from Samsung rivals

Analysts see the coronavirus delays the launch of smartphones from Samsung rivals

According to some analysts, the coronavirus has almost stopped manufacturing facilities in China. Facilities that have also been opened are struggling with staff shortages and other problems that affect production. This is likely to delay the launch of rival smartphones from companies such as Apple and OnePlus. It was widely speculated that Apple would launch the iPhone 9 in March, while OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 8 series in a few months.

