10 reasons why Apple, the loss of Huawei may be the gain of Samsung
It has a strong manufacturing base in Vietnam
Half of Samsung's smartphones are now manufactured in Vietnam
Apple's pain may be Samsung's gain
Arch-rival Xiaomi also hit its sales in the March quarter.
Samsung is not affected by the closing of stores and the drop in sales in China, since it has no market share there
Samsung finished its smartphone production in China in 2019, as its market share fell to almost zero
Huawei is another formidable rival of Samsung that has been affected by the coronavirus
Analysts have reduced the production forecast for Apple and Huawei
Samsung also trusts China for some of its low-end models
Analysts see the coronavirus delays the launch of smartphones from Samsung rivals
