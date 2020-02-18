1 killed, 2 in critical condition after crashing into a concrete divider, Tree In Pomona – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
<pre><pre>1 killed, 2 in critical condition after crashing into a concrete divider, Tree In Pomona - CBS Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – One person died and two others are in critical condition on Tuesday after their car crashed into a concrete splitter and rolled against a tree in Pomona.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Garey Avenue, near East La Verne Avenue. Investigators believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

%MINIFYHTMLbc4a56fb94268a098944b01ce7cf2e4811%%MINIFYHTMLbc4a56fb94268a098944b01ce7cf2e4812%

A passenger was expelled from the car, while the other two were trapped inside and needed to be taken out, said Pomona police lieutenant Eddie Vázquez.

It is still unclear who was driving the car.

Garey Avenue closed in both directions for the investigation of the fatal accident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here