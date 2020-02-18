1 found dead after a travel trailer catches fire and explodes in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A travel trailer caught fire and exploded in Fort Worth early Tuesday, killing one person.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to Alamo Boat and RV Storage, in Bolt Street, near Granbury Road, around 1:00 a.m.

The body was discovered after teams extinguished flames that had completely engulfed the trailer. A fire spokesman did not know if the victim was in or out of the trailer when they were killed.

The Up News Info 11 News video shows researchers reviewing the charred remains of the trailer, which seems to be on their side.

The authorities have not identified the victim of the explosion, they have not even confirmed whether it is a man or a woman.

It is not known what caused the fire and the subsequent explosion.