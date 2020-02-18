1 dead after the accident near downtown Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after an accident near downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 287 near Interstate-30.

Investigators at the scene said a black Tahoe was accelerating and entering and leaving traffic when it hit two other vehicles and crashed into a bridge pillar.

The black Tahoe driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

One of the drivers who was hit by the Tahoe had to be taken out of his vehicle, but he is expected to be fine.

The Tahoe also cut a white van and spun it on a railing. That driver was able to leave his vehicle alone.

Authorities closed the lanes north of Highway 287 while the teams cleaned and investigated the accident.