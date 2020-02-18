1 dead, 1 seriously injured after falling from the window of the Garden Grove house – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – A woman is dead and her boyfriend is seriously injured after the couple fell out of the window on the third floor of a Garden Grove house on Monday night.

Police said they still do not know the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We don't know if there was a fight inside and they were forced out through a window and to the roof," said Lt. Carl Whitney of the Garden Grove Police Department. “We know they were both on the roof and at some point they fell off the roof. As for the fight, we don't know if one pushed or pulled the other … we don't know. "

The 31-year-old woman was found in the side yard between two houses, officials said. The 45-year-old man was found in the neighbor's backyard and transported to the ICU trauma center.

There were several drops of blood in the driveway. A wooden shutter from the window on the third floor of the house where police believe the couple fell fell as evidence.

"The roommate said she was inside the house and listened to the two arguing," Whitney said. “She went out to say goodbye to her friend, who was going to leave. While in the front of the house, he heard the discussion and then heard a thud. He looked to the side of the house and saw that the man and the woman were on the floor. "

The man is hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither of them has been publicly identified, although police said the man has three teenage children who arrived at the house after the roommate called them to tell them what had happened.

"Yes, I think they are new to the neighborhood," said Hiep Trinh, a neighbor. "I guess before they moved, we saw the owner of the house fixing the place."