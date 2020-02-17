YouTuber, 22, and 9 others accused of a $ 1.5 million fraud that used social media ads to attract victims in South Jersey – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036311% %MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036312%

CAMDEN, N.J. (Up News Info) – Ten people from South Jersey and Philadelphia, including a 22-year-old YouTuber, are accused of orchestrating a $ 1.5 million fraud scheme where officials say they used social media to attract their victims. YouTuber Kayla Massa, 22, of Gloucester City, and her sister Leire Massa, 19, of Laurel Springs, are among the 10 people accused of participating in a plan to defraud people, businesses and financial institutions by appropriation improper information on the victims' bank account, conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and bank fraud.

The other eight people charged in the incident were William Logan, 22, of Gloucester City, Jordan Herrin, 22, of Berlin, Erasmus Feliciano, 19, of Laurel Springs, Kevin, 18. McDaniels, from Sicklerville, Dezhon McCrae, 20, from Penns Grove, Andrew Johnson, 21, from Gloucester City, Alex Haines, 27, from Woodbury, and Jabreel Martin, 20. Philadelphia

%MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036313% %MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036314%

Authorities say postal inspectors connected stolen money orders to a series of fraudulent bank account activities at several local banks.

%MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036315% %MINIFYHTML483006f89efe35617c9c94f22957036316%

During their investigation, they found that a group of people posted ads on Instagram and Snapchat offering people the opportunity to earn "quick money,quot; if they had accounts at certain banks.

Some of the group members acquired the bank information of the victims using a ruse and others printed counterfeit checks that were deposited in accounts.

Group members also used the victims' debit cards to withdraw cash and make large purchases, including the purchase of money orders. Other items that were financed with stolen money include luxury jewelry, watches, clothing, vehicles and other luxury items.

Most of the people who were victims of this scheme suffered financial losses and credit problems as a result.

Authorities estimate that the group of people stole more than $ 1.5 million.