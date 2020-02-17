Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Americans transport virus from ship to plane

It was discovered that fourteen Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan today had the new coronavirus shortly before boarding a charter flight to the US. UU.

US authorities initially said they would not allow infected people to board evacuation flights from the ship, Princess Diamond, which has been in quarantine in Yokohama for more than 10 days. Infected passengers were placed in a specialized isolation area of ​​the plane, and all passengers will be quarantined upon arrival in the US. UU.

Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

Related: More than 1,000 passengers left another cruise in Cambodia over the weekend after ensuring that the ship was disease free. Later, one of them tested positive for the virus, letting health officials fight to assess the magnitude of the problem.

Quotable: In the middle of the outbreak, Some Asian Americans have felt suspicion just for sneezing. "Instead of,quot; I bless you "or,quot; Are you alright? "His reaction is a state of instant panic," said Aretha Deng, a university student in Arizona.