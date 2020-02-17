Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Americans transport virus from ship to plane
It was discovered that fourteen Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan today had the new coronavirus shortly before boarding a charter flight to the US. UU.
US authorities initially said they would not allow infected people to board evacuation flights from the ship, Princess Diamond, which has been in quarantine in Yokohama for more than 10 days. Infected passengers were placed in a specialized isolation area of the plane, and all passengers will be quarantined upon arrival in the US. UU.
Related: More than 1,000 passengers left another cruise in Cambodia over the weekend after ensuring that the ship was disease free. Later, one of them tested positive for the virus, letting health officials fight to assess the magnitude of the problem.
Quotable: In the middle of the outbreak, Some Asian Americans have felt suspicion just for sneezing. "Instead of,quot; I bless you "or,quot; Are you alright? "His reaction is a state of instant panic," said Aretha Deng, a university student in Arizona.
Digging Michael Bloomberg's past
He is skipping the first four nomination contests in the Democratic primary, but the former mayor of New York is increasingly becoming a target as his rivals focus on their wealth and their history of race and inequality.
"Sixty billion dollars can buy you a lot of publicity, but they can't erase your record," Joe Biden said Sunday.
Among other cases, a 2015 recording appeared last week in which Mr. Bloomberg defended the New York police searches: “We put all the police in minority neighborhoods. Yes. It is true. Why do we do it? Because that's where the whole crime is. "
Mr. Bloomberg later apologized for the practice.
Another angle: Bernie Sanders is a former "Medicare for all,quot; advocate, but that signature policy is a responsibility with the largest labor union in Nevada, whose assemblies are on Saturdays.
Technology companies reject China's limits
The Trump administration says it wants to protect national security by restricting the flow of technology to China. American tech companies say they support such efforts, but they are also worried that Washington's new rules may weaken them.
The Commerce Department is considering a radical proposal that would allow the US. UU. Block transactions between US companies and their Chinese counterparts. Companies that specialize in microchips, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other advanced technologies say such plans could divert experience, research and revenue.
Another angle: Executives of Alphabet and Facebook are among those who met with European officials such as the EU. Discuss digital policy, including the rules on how companies can use artificial intelligence. A first draft of the A.I. The policy will be launched this week.
The exodus of black families from Chicago
More than 200,000 black residents have left Chicago in the last two decades, driven out by segregation, armed violence and rising incomes, among other factors. At the same time, white, Latino and Asian residents have entered.
Lori Lightfoot, the city's first black mayor in decades, has promised to stop the loss of long-standing residents, many of whom arrived during the Great Migration, when millions of African-Americans moved north in the mid-twentieth century.
Our reporter met a black family whose three generations are a living symbol of what the third largest city in the country has preserved and lost.
Quotable: "It's an American tragedy," said Reverend Marshall Hatch, a pastor whose parishioners have left. “Look at the legacy that the African-American community had in national politics, in culture, with blues and gospel and jazz and sports, from Michael Jordan to Ernie Banks. African-American Chicago is being destroyed. "
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Too much of a pretty thing?
Adorable characters like Hello Kitty are used to sell everything in Japan, and cities that fade have used pets for a long time to attract visitors and investments. Upstairs, Sanomaru, a dog with a bowl of ramen on his head, represents the city of Sano.
But as their tax bases decrease along with their populations, communities are increasingly questioning whether the whim is worth it.
This is what is happening most.
Call Barr to quit: More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials He urged Attorney General William Barr to resign after he intervened in a criminal case involving Roger Stone, an old friend of President Trump.
The rising waters in Mississippi: Authorities warned that the worst was yet to come after heavy rains flooded a reservoir and pushed the Pearl River over its banks.
Perspective: It is the Day of the Presidents in the United States. In an article for our Opinion section, a historian says there are new ways to see "our founder and founder," George Washington.
Snapshot: Above, President Trump He walked around the track on the Daytona 500 on Sunday, starting the NASCAR season and a race for the Florida votes.
Stephen Miller's wedding: The White House senior advisor married Katie Waldman, vice president of press secretary Mike Pence, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Sunday.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, observe the stars in Fort Tryon Park, leading a group of tourists and more stories from New York City readers.
Cook: Roasted salmon with fennel and lime is elegant and simple.
Read: A behind the scenes look at the classic movie "Chinatown,quot; is among the 10 books we recommend.
Come on: A show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York confirms Dorothea Lange's place in the pantheon of American photographers, writes our critic.
Smarter life: We have guidance on how to be a supportive partner during pregnancy and beyond.
And now for the backstory in …
Russian radio range
Last week we reported that Radio Sputnik, a propaganda arm of the Russian government, is broadcasting on three radio stations in the Kansas City area. It focuses on sowing doubts about Western governments and institutions.
Neil MacFarquhar, our national correspondent who wrote the article, was previously head of The Times office in Moscow. The following conversation with him has been condensed and edited for clarity.
You wrote that a Sputnik station shares a frequency with a smaller jazz station in Kansas City. How does it feel to be listening to Charlie Parker one minute and propaganda the next?
You get more or less: "This is Radio Sputnik, which broadcasts live from Washington, DC, the capital of the divided states of America."
The station that has the Sputnik frequency is quite strong, while the station that transmits jazz is relatively weak. If you are near the most powerful transmitter, you get Radio Sputnik.
Is this type of propaganda relatively unprecedented in relations between the United States and Russia?
It depends on your interpretation of "propaganda." Previously there have been radio transmissions from foreign-owned and financed radio stations in the United States.
But part of the change is the sour mood between the two capitals. Under Vladimir Putin, there has been a much more concerted effort to undermine Western institutions.
Facebook campaigns focused on the 2016 elections and other things we have heard of were direct attempts to influence specific groups of people, so it was more manipulative. This is much more subtle.
It is not old school propaganda. His American hosts, before arriving at Sputnik, were quite down in the United States from the left or right, trying to paint the United States as damaged goods.
Is it discordant compared to other radio stations on the dial?
It's the radio spoken, so the headlines about the accusation are being defamed, Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, that kind of thing. The head of the Washington office says they would like to have a station in New York, but the cost is higher than their budget allows.
A correction: Friday's briefing erroneously expressed who had informed President Trump of what Attorney General William Barr planned to say during an ABC News interview in which Barr rebuked Trump's attacks on the Department of Justice. The attorney general's office, not Mr. Barr himself, had sent a message to a White House official.
