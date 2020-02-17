Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The growing concern that the coronavirus slips through the global network
The number of reported coronavirus cases has increased to more than 68,500, with almost 1,700 deaths, including a man in Taiwan with no history of travel to mainland China. Here is the latest.
Although the rate of increase has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was one of the more than 1,000 passengers who left a cruise last week in Cambodia. Many went to other destinations, including US airports. UU., The Netherlands and Australia.
Europe had its first fatality from the virus when an 80-year-old Chinese tourist died in Paris, an official said on Saturday, the first fatality of the outbreak outside Asia. The man and his daughter are among the 12 confirmed cases in France. The European authorities are struggling to deal with the spread of the disease in the continent, where so far there have been 44 cases.
In Japan, Some American passengers were evacuated from a cruise ship that now has 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship.
In China: Amid questions about the government's response, President Xi Jinping said in a recently published speech that he took over the outbreak in early January, almost two weeks before he spoke publicly about it and when the government still said that the spread from person to person seemed unlikely.
Another angle: Although there are only a handful of known cases in the US. In the US, the outbreak makes some Asian-Americans feel disconcerting public scrutiny for just sneezing.
Restlessness in the Justice Department after Trump's attacks
After a week of turmoil, Justice Department lawyers said they were afraid of political interference after President Trump's attacks on federal prosecutors and after Attorney General William Barr's response to the attacks.
In a series of interviews, prosecutors told the Times that they feared Mr. Barr's decision to give Roger Stone, the president's former friend and former political advisor, a more lenient sentence after Mr. Trump intervened in The case was undermining the apartment. reputation of defending the law without prejudice.
Although some were relieved that Mr. Barr had defended the department in a televised interview, others said that since taking office, the attorney general has dedicated much of his authority to reinforce the president.
Related: More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials he asked Mr. Barr to give up what they described in an open letter as his "interference in the fair administration of justice."
Behind the clash between the United States and Iran: months of misjudgments
A nine-month period that shook the already tense relationship between Iran and the United States began with the escalation of Trump administration sanctions and ended with Washington and Tehran in a direct military confrontation.
Our reporters He charted the road to violent confrontation last month, finding a history of miscalculations on both sides.
Whats Next? "The game of chess continues," write our reporters. The Senate tried to restrict Trump, voting last week to demand that he seek congressional authorization before taking further military action against Iran. But the measure lacked the necessary support to cancel a veto promised.
Another player: Once based in Iraq, a secret group of celibate Iranian dissidents, the Khalq Mujahideen, or the town jihadists, He gave our reporter a tour of his camp in Albania.
Adapt to life in an Australia with fire scars
The forest fires that ravaged the country are changing what it means to be Australian.
"In a land generally associated with relaxed optimism, anxiety and trauma have taken over." Our head of the Sydney office writes in an analysis. And the summers are ready to warm and smoke, promising air filters and children kept indoors.
As Australians encounter new forms of work, leisure and life, our head of the office asks: a conservative government skeptical about climate change?
On the floor: Fires continue to burn south and west of New South Wales. In total, tens of millions of acres have been incinerated.
Somali youth intensify
Somalia has suffered three decades of crisis, while the government struggles to provide even basic public services. So young Somalis have He emerged in action, as volunteers.
A turning point came in 2017, when a truck bomb in Mogadishu killed 587 people and wounded another 316. Hundreds of volunteers, such as Dr. Amina Abdulkadir Isack, top right, identified victims, launched campaigns on social networks to get worldwide attention and raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with ambulance services.
"It showed us that we could do something to save lives," he said.
United States-Europe Relations: An annual security meeting in Munich over the weekend showed the division and concern that have affected the NATO alliance. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that "the West is winning,quot; and insisted that the Trump administration did not withdraw from its alliances. But Emmanuel Macron, the French president, urged Europe to create its own policy towards Russia, not only through the lens of a growing cold war with the United States.
Elections in Paris: The French health minister was appointed as a new candidate for mayor of Paris on Sunday after a frantic search to replace the original contender, who withdrew after a leak of explicit videos on social media.
Snapshot: Over, Emergency workers rescued the residents of Nantgarw, Wales, from Sunday's floods. Britain was hit by severe weather for the second consecutive weekend, with more than half a month of rain falling in one day.
In Memory: Barbara Remington, the illustrator whose covers of J.R.R. The trilogy "The Lord of the Rings,quot; by Tolkien and "The Hobbit,quot; achieved mass cult status, he died at 90.
What we are reading: This essay by the writer and critic Paraic O'Donnell in The Irish Times. Steven Erlanger, our diplomatic correspondent in Europe, describes it as a "touching, sometimes angry, contemplation of a life slowly destroyed by MS, bringing thoughts about how gardens are born in destruction and how this progressive disease moves with the seasons,quot; .
Russian radio range
Last week we reported that Radio Sputnik, a propaganda arm of the Russian government, is now broadcasting on three radio stations in the Kansas City area. In a modern turn to propaganda, it focuses on sowing doubts about Western governments and institutions.
Neil MacFarquhar, our national correspondent who wrote the story, previously served as head of the Times office in Moscow. We talked to him in the following conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.
You wrote that a Sputnik station shares a frequency with a smaller jazz station in Kansas City. How does it feel to be listening to Charlie Parker one minute and propaganda the next?
You get more or less: "This is Radio Sputnik, broadcasting live from Washington D.C., the capital of the divided states of America."
The station that has the Sputnik frequency is quite strong, while the station that transmits jazz is relatively weak. If you are near the most powerful transmitter, you get Radio Sputnik.
Is this type of propaganda relatively unprecedented in relations between the United States and Russia?
It depends on your interpretation of "propaganda." Previously there have been radio transmissions from foreign-owned and financed radio stations in the United States.
But part of the change is the sour mood between the two capitals. Under Putin, there has been a much more concerted effort to undermine Western institutions.
Facebook campaigns focused on the 2016 elections and other things we have heard of were direct attempts to influence specific groups of people, so it was more manipulative. This is much more subtle. It is not old-school propaganda, they are American hosts: before reaching Sputnik, they were quite down in the United States from left or right, trying to paint the United States as damaged goods.
Is it discordant compared to other radio stations on the dial?
It is the radio spoken, so they do not appear in the headlines about the accusation, Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, that kind of thing. The head of the Washington office says they would like to have a station in New York, but the cost is higher than their budget allows.
