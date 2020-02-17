Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The growing concern that the coronavirus slips through the global network

The number of reported coronavirus cases has increased to more than 68,500, with almost 1,700 deaths, including a man in Taiwan with no history of travel to mainland China. Here is the latest.

Although the rate of increase has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was one of the more than 1,000 passengers who left a cruise last week in Cambodia. Many went to other destinations, including US airports. UU., The Netherlands and Australia.

%MINIFYHTMLc5cf1f358ba21d744e5aea8a1b88963713% %MINIFYHTMLc5cf1f358ba21d744e5aea8a1b88963714%

Europe had its first fatality from the virus when an 80-year-old Chinese tourist died in Paris, an official said on Saturday, the first fatality of the outbreak outside Asia. The man and his daughter are among the 12 confirmed cases in France. The European authorities are struggling to deal with the spread of the disease in the continent, where so far there have been 44 cases.

%MINIFYHTMLc5cf1f358ba21d744e5aea8a1b88963715% %MINIFYHTMLc5cf1f358ba21d744e5aea8a1b88963716%

In Japan, Some American passengers were evacuated from a cruise ship that now has 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship.