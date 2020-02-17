Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Impact: Japan's economy contracted in the last quarter of 2019, its worst contraction in more than five years. The results were prior to the coronavirus epidemic, but were affected by a month-long drop in Chinese demand for Japanese exports.

Critics of China take advantage of the marginal theory of the virus

There is no evidence of this, and scientists dismiss it. However, a rumor about the coronavirus has gained strength: that the outbreak was somehow manufactured by the Chinese government as part of a biological warfare program.

%MINIFYHTMLb66921f68c2e90c1668aa5c5a4bc571513% %MINIFYHTMLb66921f68c2e90c1668aa5c5a4bc571514%

It is the kind of story that resonates with those who see Beijing as a threat to the West. The theory has won an audience with the help of powerful critics of the Chinese government, including the right-wing media and a United States senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who later rejected his claims.

%MINIFYHTMLb66921f68c2e90c1668aa5c5a4bc571515% %MINIFYHTMLb66921f68c2e90c1668aa5c5a4bc571516%

Reality: Experts dismiss the idea that the virus was created by human hands, saying it resembles SARS and other viruses that come from bats. Here is a reminder of what scientists know and don't know.