Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Impact: Japan's economy contracted in the last quarter of 2019, its worst contraction in more than five years. The results were prior to the coronavirus epidemic, but were affected by a month-long drop in Chinese demand for Japanese exports.
Critics of China take advantage of the marginal theory of the virus
There is no evidence of this, and scientists dismiss it. However, a rumor about the coronavirus has gained strength: that the outbreak was somehow manufactured by the Chinese government as part of a biological warfare program.
It is the kind of story that resonates with those who see Beijing as a threat to the West. The theory has won an audience with the help of powerful critics of the Chinese government, including the right-wing media and a United States senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who later rejected his claims.
Reality: Experts dismiss the idea that the virus was created by human hands, saying it resembles SARS and other viruses that come from bats. Here is a reminder of what scientists know and don't know.
How China tracked Xinjiang detainees
Go to religious pilgrimages, pray, attend funerals, wear a beard, have too many children.
These are all acts, among other signs of mercy, that It would have been reported by the Chinese government and would have justified the monitoring or even the detention of Uyghurs living in the western region of Xinjiang, according to a leaked government document obtained by The Times.
The document, one of the many archives stored in more than one million people who have been arrested, illustrates another part of the coercive repression of the Chinese government against ethnic minorities and what Beijing considers a rebel thought.
Details: The document, a 137-page spreadsheet, describes the kind of minute details that authorities in Karakax County (also spelled Qaraqash) in southwest Xinjiang gathered more than 300 detainees and hundreds of their relatives and neighbors of 2017 as of March 2019.
Tracing: Three quarters of the detainees listed have been released, according to an expert who studied the spreadsheet. But the document also shows that many of those released were later assigned work in tightly controlled industrial parks.
Somali youth intensify
Somalia has suffered three decades of crisis, making its government unable to provide even basic services. So young Somalis have It emerged in action as volunteer doctors, road builders, educators and more.
After a truck bomb in Mogadishu in 2017 that killed 587 people and wounded another 316, hundreds of volunteers, such as Dr. Amina Abdulkadir Isack, top right, identified victims, created social media campaigns to attract attention worldwide and raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with ambulance services.
"It showed us that we could do something to save lives," he said.
Shooting in Burkina Faso: An armed man attacked a church during Sunday's mass and killed at least 24 people in the northwest of the country, security sources said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but jihadist groups have been seeking control of the country's rural areas.
Michael Bloomberg campaign: As the billionaire and former mayor of New York rises to the highest level of Democratic presidential candidates, political reporters in their news media increasingly feel pressure on a perceived conflict of interest.
Caroline Flack: Fans of the "Love Island,quot; host, who died of suicide over the weekend, are asking for a new law to prevent British tabloids from publishing articles that reveal "private information that is harmful to a celebrity, her mental health and the people around her."
Snapshot: Above, an orangutan in Tanjung Puting National Park in Indonesia. Our correspondent and his family developed A special understanding of the jungles of the islands of Indonesia with the help of a network of one-man conservation organizations.
What we are reading: This card collection. "The pages of letters in British newspapers are a kind of peculiar joy," writes Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom. "Recently, readers of The Guardian have been debating how old you have to be before it is eccentric to keep boiling your annual batch of homemade 18-pound jam. The bidding started at 77 and has increased rapidly."
The future of Somalia
Abdi Latif Dahir is the correspondent for The Times in East Africa. A Kenyan of Somali descent reports in and around a dozen countries. We contacted him in Nairobi to talk about the outstanding reading of this informative session: his story about Somali youth that are filling the gaps that your government can't.
This is such a powerful story of resistance and hope. How did you find?
At the end of last year, there were A great attack in Mogadishu, the worst of Al Shabab in two years. And one thing stood out. Almost all the news mentioned that many university students had died, young people who wanted to be doctors or were studying other specialties that would help the country.
On January 1, I flew to Mogadishu, to continue the attack and write about these students and what they mean to Somalia.
My first story was about that, but also about how things had improved a lot in Mogadishu, and it was all these young people who did it.
What else inspired you?
I went to this crisis center. They collected the names of the victims and contacted their families. I wanted to sit among them and see how it was. They were registering, asking families, how are you today?
And maybe they would hear that the hospital bill had been paid, so it was fine, but the family hadn't had breakfast that day. Then they cornered someone to bring them food.
I wanted to write about chutzpah to invent these systems, to stay strong with everything that was happening.
People could recite all these names of people they have known who have been killed. But then they would say, we want to stay here and be the ones to fix this country. They are creating technology centers and restaurants and delivery services that thrive. Due to attacks on hotels and restaurants, it is safer to stay at home, have friends and order a meal.
What is it like to be the East African correspondent?
I have had work since November. Is incredible. This is a dynamic and evolving region that is changing socially, geopolitically and economically. It is a great place to be a journalist. Honestly, you could write a story every hour.
