Young M.A enters the sex toy business

The successful & # 39; OOOUUU & # 39; He takes Instagram to announce the launch of his own strap dildo called Play NYCe, which he launches in association with the sex toy company Doc Johnson.

Young M.A It is immersing itself in the adult industry. On Friday, February 14, the rapper who made a name for herself with the triple-platinum single "OOOUUU" announced her partnership with sex toy company Doc Johnson to launch her own strap dildo called Play NYCe.

When going to Instagram to deliver the news, the 27-year-old MC shared a photo of her starter kit article on a leash. Together with a purple demon emoji, he wrote in the caption of the post: "I launched a pleasure products association with @docjohnsonusa. Don't think twice … Play New York"

In a statement about her collaboration with Doc Johnson, the Brooklyn rapper said: "I am aware that I have a great influence on women and arouse their curiosity about sexuality." She continued: "I never hide the fact that I have one in the closet, so I decided to share some of my experience."

Play NYCe is, as described by the company, a 7-inch dildo "made of ULTRASKYN dual density". It will be available in March for $ 49.95. Your starter kit, meanwhile, comes with a harness, three accessories, lubricants and maintenance products.

This was not the first time Young M.A spread its wings to the adult entertainment industry. In 2018, rapper "She Like I & # 39; m Like" joined forces with PornHub to make her directorial debut with a lesbian movie titled "The Gift." It was presented by porn star Asa Akira.

Speaking of the raid, the rapper whose real name is Katorah Kasanova Marrero said in an interview with XXL: "I'm trying to get my hands on everything." She explained, "I don't care what it is, I don't care if they say, & # 39; Oh, that doesn't fit right & # 39; a lot of people didn't think I should have done Pornhub and that went crazy. I'm everywhere. I am literally trying to be in everything; I don't want anyone to tag me at all. I'm trying to be a complete entrepreneur. Everything. "