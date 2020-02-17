You have to see the transformation of Sharon Osbourne's hair

Say hello to a whole new style in Sharon osbourne.
After almost two decades of dyeing your hair, The conversation Co-host has decided to change things in the beauty department.
Ladies and gentlemen, we were not ready for this "total transformation,quot; on President's Day weekend.
As seen in the celebrity hair colorist Jack martinOn Instagram, Sharon decided to say goodbye to her red strands and greet a platinum blonde style.
"Another great day in my career welcoming the host and animator of the most beautiful and elegant talk show @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and has dyed his hair once a week with a red vibrant dark for the past 18 years. " Jack explained on social networks. "She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she tries it ends in a disaster. Sharon was very tired of dyeing her hair once a week and was forced to do it since she is on television almost every day. days,quot;. day presenting his popular television show @thetalkcbs. I didn't promise Sharon anything but I told him that I will do my best. "
So what are the results? Look at the amazing work for yourself!
"It took me a total of 8 hours from beginning to end to take her to a platinum blonde so she no longer has to commit to dyeing her hair once a week," Jack explained. "I had a great time spending the day off with this beautiful, humble and sweet soul."
Jack also listed the products he used to perfect the look, including items from Olaplex, Pravana, Wella Professionals and Framar's hair tools.
While Sharon has not yet published on the appearance, we have the feeling that he will reveal the appearance in the new episode on Tuesday of The conversation.
And besides, Sharon is not the only star that has recently undergone a similar hair change. While attending the Oscar 2020, Jane Fonda debuted a new hair color and pixie cut. Only two creators of Hollywood trends are doing their thing!
