You have to see the transformation of Sharon Osbourne's hair

Say hello to a whole new style in Sharon osbourne.

After almost two decades of dyeing your hair, The conversation Co-host has decided to change things in the beauty department.

Ladies and gentlemen, we were not ready for this "total transformation,quot; on President's Day weekend.

As seen in the celebrity hair colorist Jack martinOn Instagram, Sharon decided to say goodbye to her red strands and greet a platinum blonde style.

"Another great day in my career welcoming the host and animator of the most beautiful and elegant talk show @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and has dyed his hair once a week with a red vibrant dark for the past 18 years. " Jack explained on social networks. "She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she tries it ends in a disaster. Sharon was very tired of dyeing her hair once a week and was forced to do it since she is on television almost every day. days,quot;. day presenting his popular television show @thetalkcbs. I didn't promise Sharon anything but I told him that I will do my best. "