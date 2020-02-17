XFL power ranking: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks fighting for first place upon entering Week 3

The XFL went through Week 2, and the power structure at the top of the league remained the same.

D.C. and Houston continue to be driven by the starfield quarterback game, and remain the only undefeated teams in the league. Field Marshal of defenders Cardale Jones and Field Marshal of Roughnecks, P.J. Walker, have taken their respective teams to 2-0 starts, and looked equally good in the second week of the season.

More good news for those teams? Both play against 0-2 opponents next weekend.

Here is a closer look at SN XFL power ratings in Week 3:

XFL power rating for week 3

1. Defenders D.C. (2-0)

The Defenders relied on a solid Week 1 performance with a 27-0 victory against the New York Guardians. D.C. He clicked on all phases, and even completed the first double forward pass of the league in the process. Cardale Jones passed for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Donnel Pumphrey averaged 4.3 yards per carry and Jameer Thurman scored the team's second defensive TD in so many weeks.

2. Houston Roughnecks (2-0)

The Roughnecks won a round-trip battle with St. Louis 28-24, and the P.J. Walker continued. He threw three TD passes, all to Cam Phillips, and the last one created a 10-point gap that the BattleHawks couldn't close. Walker continues to be a prolific passer for two weeks, and the running game averaged 4.6 yards per carry in just 17 attempts on Sunday.

3. St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1)

A controversial uncall in an interception wounded St. Louis in his loss to Houston, but the BattleHawks showed they will be in any game with Jordan Ta & # 39; amu as quarterback. He finished with 284 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and BatteHawks beat the Roughnecks 390-238. Those two costly turnovers were the difference in a close game, but St. Louis showed that he can play with the best teams in the league.

4. Dallas Renegades (1-1)

Landry Jones made his XFL debut, and went from top to bottom. He passed for 305 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 25-18 victory over Los Angeles. The race game helped, with Cameron Artis-Payne running for 99 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Payne averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored in the final touchdown of the game with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tight end Donald Parham had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 goals. He believes to be a big part of the offensive in the future.

5. Seattle Dragons (1-1)

The Dragons have matched their record, and have scored five touchdowns and allowed five touchdowns in two games. They recovered from a 9-0 deficit to beat Tampa Bay 17-9. Former Navy star Keenan Reynolds is emerging as one of the most explosive players in the league. He took a 68-yard touchdown from Brandon Silvers and added a two-point conversion in the victory. The Dragons only had 2 of 10 on the third attempt, a trend that could keep them in the middle of the league if it doesn't improve.

6. New York Guardians (1-1)

The Guardians achieved only the first five attempts in the laundering loss to D.C. Matt McGloin threw two interceptions before being sent to the bench in favor of Marquise Williams, but quarterbacks combined for just 95 yards. Bunmi Rotimi remains a bright spot for defense, but there are improvements to be made before a Week 3 showdown with St. Louis.

7. Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2)

Los Angeles fell to 0-2 after the loss to Dallas. Josh Johnson passed for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Nelson Spruce continues to be one of the best receivers in the league. He had six catches for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Wildcats were efficient again on the third occasion (7 to 13) and did not tip the ball, but a team cannot win a game with 251 yards of total offense.

8. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2)

The Vipers flew a 9-0 lead in their loss to Seattle, and the quarterback carousel continued. Quinton Flowers and Taylor Cornelius saw the time instead of the injured Aaron Murray, and combined to go 19 of 34 for 172 yards and three interceptions. Former Florida State runner Jacques Patrick had 73 yards on the ground, and Marcelis Branch led the defense with 12 total tackles.