Xerox courts HP shareholders as the battle for acquisition intensifies – Latest news

US printer manufacturer Xerox Holdings Corp will organize a dinner for HP Inc shareholders this week while seeking investor support to overcome the resistance of the personal computer manufacturer to its $ 35 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the case.

The charming offensive comes after Xerox increased its cash and stock offer for HP last week by $ 2 to $ 24 per share before a public offering it plans to launch in early March. It is also asking HP shareholders to replace HP board directors with Xerox nominees at the company's annual shareholders meeting later this year.

HP, whose shares ended Friday at $ 22.37, is expected to discard the sweetened offer as inadequate when it unveils its most recent quarterly earnings on February 24. He informed investors last week that he wants them to have "complete information,quot; about the company before responding publicly to Xerox.

Xerox invited some HP shareholders to dinner at a restaurant in the Riverside neighborhood of Greenwich, Connecticut, on February 18, sources said. Xerox CEO John Visentin is expected to attend, added one of the sources.

Enough HP shareholders who support HP CEO Enrique Lores could encourage the company to remain independent or expect a better deal.

Other meetings of this type are possible in the next few days, said another source, who asked not to be identified because the meeting is confidential.

Xerox and HP did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Xerox has said it expects the combination with HP, which has four times its market capitalization of approximately $ 8 billion, to produce approximately $ 2 billion in cost synergies. The two companies focus on complementary segments of the printing market.

The printing industry is in decline as companies and consumers turn to digital documents to save money and help the environment. This has put pressure on companies in the sector to consolidate and reverse their decrease in revenues through acquisitions that can increase their market share.

HP, which separated from servers and network equipment provider Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Inc in 2015, has participated in this consolidation, acquiring the printer business of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for $ 1.05 billion in 2017.

HP has been reluctant to enter into talks with Xerox since November, when the latter launched its acquisition campaign after reaching an agreement with Fujifilm Holdings Corp that resolved a legal dispute over its 57-year-old joint venture and a previous merger attempt, producing an after tax payment of $ 2.3 billion for Xerox.

Lores, former president of HP's image, printing and solutions business, also assumed his duties as CEO last November, succeeding Dion Weisler.

HP negotiated with Xerox last year at the invitation of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, a major Xerox shareholder who has also acquired a stake in HP since then, according to sources. The talks stalled after the companies did not agree on the amount of confidential information they shared with each other, sources said.

HP relies on its desktop and laptop personal computer business for the majority of its net revenue, but earns most of its profits from its hardware and printing supplies division.

He has disputed the value of the cost synergies that Xerox has presented, and argued that its sale to Xerox would overload the company combined with too much debt. HP has also raised questions about the impact on the Xerox supply chain of losing Fujifilm as a partner.

RESTRUCTURING OPERATIONS

HP also takes into account major acquisitions due to its fateful agreement for the British software company Autonomy almost a decade ago. HP purchased Autonomy for $ 11.1 billion in 2011 as the centerpiece of its failed software pivot. Just over a year later, it canceled $ 8.8 billion, of which $ 5 billion was attributed to accounting irregularities, misrepresentations and disclosure failures.

Xerox shares joined under Visentin, a former Hewlett-Packard and IBM Corp executive with ties to the private equity industry that took over as CEO of Xerox in 2018.

Thanks to an operational restructuring program called & # 39; Own Project & # 39 ;, Visentin has managed to eliminate costs and is trying to return Xerox to revenue growth by 2021. It has also boosted the company's actions through share repurchases.

HP has also announced a cost-saving program worth more than $ 1 billion that could result in the elimination of approximately 16% of its workforce, or approximately 9,000 employees, in the coming years.

