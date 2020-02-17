Woman in critical condition after slippery road accident in Oak Grove – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition after an accident on a slippery road on Monday in eastern Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office received a report around 4:26 p.m. of two vehicles involved in an accident at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard Northwest and 197th Avenue Northwest in Oak Grove.

%MINIFYHTML1c9365864ee3cfd6dc01eece5420510311% %MINIFYHTML1c9365864ee3cfd6dc01eece5420510312%

According to a statement, a woman in a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Lake George Boulevard and lost control over the slippery snow-covered road, slipped to the side and was struck by a man driving north in a GMC truck pulling a closed trailer.

The Camry driver was found in critical condition and transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The other driver involved, a 50-year-old man, was not injured. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Researchers believe that alcohol was not a factor in this shock.

The road will be closed between 197th Avenue and 199th Avenue for an extended period of time.

The incident is still investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.