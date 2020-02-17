Wladimir Klitschko wants Anthony Joshua to become world number one | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML707f1d547a41c766f20bfcf517bf0f1a11% %MINIFYHTML707f1d547a41c766f20bfcf517bf0f1a12%





Wladimir Klitschko expects Anthony Joshua to have all world titles in the future

Wladimir Klitschko wants Anthony Joshua to become world number one, but admits that he must face the winner of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury to achieve that status.

Joshua is ready to make the next defense of his titles & # 39; super & # 39; of the WBA, the FIB and the WBO against Kubrat Pulev in June, while Wilder puts his WBC belt into play in a rematch with Fury in Las Vegas this weekend.

Deontay Wilder confronts Tyson Fury again in the early hours of Sunday morning

Klitschko retired since 2017 after an epic defeat of Wembley against Joshua and believes that fellow Olympic gold medalist has the necessary attributes to emerge as the only champion of the division.

Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Klitschko said: "I wish it was Joshua, because I think he is a top athlete, an Olympic champion, a great guy for the sport and an ambassador for the sport. I think it is I have it all.

"Obviously, nobody is perfect. Always some stronger and weaker sides, but I think it has the potential to be that and that is what I really want."

"How are these letters going to mix and eventually we will have and see the type of those three, just lay back, relax and observe."

The long reign of the Ukrainian as a holder of a unified title ended with a loss of points against Fury in 2015 and Klitschko believes that the British must find a way to nullify Wilder's power, if he wants to become a world champion twice.

"Either Wilder will knock out Fury or Fury will win on points," Klitschko said. "This is how I see it. It could go 50-50. There is no particular advantage or disadvantage for any of those types."

0:37 Peter Fury says the rematch between his nephew Tyson and Deontay Wilder will be a 50-50 fight, but he believes the world champion can be "discarded." Peter Fury says the rematch between his nephew Tyson and Deontay Wilder will be a 50-50 fight, but he believes the world champion can be "discarded."

Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn have suggested they will make a new offer to organize an undisputed fight for the world title later this year.

Klitschko, 43, even hinted that he could return in the future to break George Foreman's record as the oldest champion in the division, but admits there is still debate over the best fighter in the division.

"I think there is really no 1, for now," he said. "I think it is necessary to unify the titles, if that is possible, because sanctioning the bodies (there) is like a lot of controversies before it happens, and that is the unfortunate part."

"But eventually with luck it will happen and the strongest man will fight the other strong man and then we will meet the champion."

