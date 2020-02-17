Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose organize a birthday party with the Pennywise theme for the son

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

Pennywise is Sebastian's favorite movie character, since the boy chose to dress like the villain & # 39; It & # 39; for Halloween last year, although it still looked adorable despite the scary makeup.

Up News Info –

Expenses Wiz Khalifa Y Amber rose They stood facing to celebrate the seventh birthday of his son Sebastian during the weekend. Amber visited her Instagram account on Sunday, February 16 to share with her followers some photos of the fun-filled party.

Taking place at an indoor activity center in Thousand Oaks, California, the party saw the birthday boy invite his guests to a party that has a full Pennywise theme. In one of the photos, the birthday boy could also be seen posing with the spooky cake, while others showed him enjoying exciting activities.

%MINIFYHTML3e5344b691f10fe6fc668f9a761626d711% %MINIFYHTML3e5344b691f10fe6fc668f9a761626d712%

A photo saw Wiz joining Alexander "AE" Edwards and Amber, who cradled their youngest son, Slash Electric, in a happy family photo. They looked friendly to each other when the vice president of Def Jam A&R put his arm around the rapper's shoulders.

"Happy birthday to my intelligent, articulate, sensitive and compassionate Baby Boy Sebastian! He will turn 7 on February 21!" Amber captioned the post. "He is so blessed to have an incredible family and friends who love him so much! WE LOVE YOU PUMPKIN!"

<br />

Amber then clarified that the red thing on his face was fake blood. "By the way, it's fake blood on my face. It's a & # 39;THAT"Pennywise themed party," he explained in the comments section.

Pennywise is in fact Sebastian's favorite movie character. The boy even chose to dress up as the "It" villain for Halloween last year. However, despite the scary makeup, he still managed to look adorable.

<br />

This is not the first time that Amber and Wiz have organized a themed party for Sebastian. In 2018, the former disguised as "Suicide Squad"Joker and Harley Quinn characters while the previous year came as Batman and Batgirl.

The former spouses were married in July 2013 before the model filed for divorce in September 2014 due to irreconcilable differences. "Wiz and I are family and we will be for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," he explained in a 2017 Instagram post now deleted. "We have gone through hell and we have returned, so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night of fun is no big deal for any of us, we are in a great place, but we are still divorced and not together."