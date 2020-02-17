With Libya still at war, E.U. Agree to try to block the flow of weapons

BRUSSELS – The European Union agreed on Monday to launch a new naval and air mission to prevent more weapons from reaching the warring factions in Libya, overcoming the initial objections of Austria and Hungary, who feared that the mission could encourage more immigrants to try Come to Europe.
The decision of the foreign ministers was a victory for the new head of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, who criticized the need for unanimity among all member states to make decisions on foreign and security policy.
The new mission will be limited to the eastern Mediterranean, where arms smuggling to Libya takes place, away from the routes most migrants take to try to reach Europe from the chaotic Libya. The agreement satisfies the objections of fiercely anti-immigrant nations such as Austria and Hungary, which have moved sharply to the right in recent years.
Mr. Borrell had warned that the European Union could not sit idly by while nearby Libya was involved in a civil war recently helped by Russia and Turkey, which support opposite sides.
At a meeting at the Berlin summit last month, world leaders agreed to encourage a ceasefire and stop the flow of weapons to Libya, but little has changed on the ground and the fight continues.
The Tripoli government of Fayez al-Sarraj, backed by the United Nations, is under attack from forces led by Khalifa Hifter, which controls much of the south and east of the country. It has the support of states like Russia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while Sarraj has the support of Turkey and Qatar.
The new EU arms block replaces another EU. mission that had disappeared, Operation Sophia, which had been rescuing immigrants from the Libyan coast and transporting them to Europe. Italy, Austria and Hungary opposed, fearing the influx of migrants. Operation Sophia had been inactive since last March, but it was never officially finished.
Mr. Borrell hoped to revive Operation Sofia, and criticized Austria on Sunday for blocking its revival, saying it was absurd for a landlocked country without an army to exercise such a veto.
Austria took a tough anti-immigrant stance under its current foreign minister, Sebastian Kurz, and his position was supported by another landlocked country, Hungary, whose right-wing populist government also drew a hard line against migration.
"We all agreed to create a mission that blocks the flow of weapons to Libya," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio told reporters, referring to a UN arms embargo imposed for the first time in 2011 but widely broken. The restoration of the embargo is considered vital to stabilize the Libyan conflict. Recent Efforts to restore a ceasefire there has collapsed.
But Mr. di Maio also said that if the mission "creates an,quot; attraction factor, "meaning that ships attract migrants, the mission will stop."
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said similarly that Vienna would be attentive to any sign that the mission, which will take several weeks to establish, was attracting immigrants to Europe.
"There is a basic consensus that we now want a military operation and not a humanitarian mission," he said.
Mr. Borrell said he hoped the operation could be patrolling at the end of March and would operate in international, not Libyan, waters.