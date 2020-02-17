With Libya still at war, E.U. Agree to try to block the flow of weapons

BRUSSELS – The European Union agreed on Monday to launch a new naval and air mission to prevent more weapons from reaching the warring factions in Libya, overcoming the initial objections of Austria and Hungary, who feared that the mission could encourage more immigrants to try Come to Europe.

The decision of the foreign ministers was a victory for the new head of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, who criticized the need for unanimity among all member states to make decisions on foreign and security policy.

The new mission will be limited to the eastern Mediterranean, where arms smuggling to Libya takes place, away from the routes most migrants take to try to reach Europe from the chaotic Libya. The agreement satisfies the objections of fiercely anti-immigrant nations such as Austria and Hungary, which have moved sharply to the right in recent years.

Mr. Borrell had warned that the European Union could not sit idly by while nearby Libya was involved in a civil war recently helped by Russia and Turkey, which support opposite sides.