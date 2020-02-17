Winners and losers of the NBA All-Star: the LeBron team triumphs under a new game format; Aaron Gordon stolen in the Dunk contest

%MINIFYHTMLed276017f1741521c0b09583a9cfb64411% %MINIFYHTMLed276017f1741521c0b09583a9cfb64412%

CHICAGO – The recess of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game had a bit of everything: touching tributes, exciting games and a controversial ending.

Without a doubt, every night was entertaining for the crowds of United Center, and the atmosphere was constantly electric in the "City of the Winds,quot;. However, some people definitely did not leave the league's annual showcase with All-Star smiles on their faces.

Before the NBA teams return to normal regular season schedules, let's analyze the most important winners and losers of the All-Star weekend.

Winners of the NBA All-Star weekend

New All-Star game format

There was an initial setback: mathematics is for nerds! – But the new format worked.

The LeBron team and the Giannis team increased the intensity and really worried about the outcome of the game. Defense really mattered. Kyle Lowry took MULTIPLE charges. This felt different.

The winning free throw by Anthony Davis was somewhat anticlimatic, but it did not completely take away his enjoyment. The NBA must keep these rules in place by 2021 and beyond.

"I didn't know what to expect because it was a new format, a new year. None of us knew what to expect," said LeBron James. "But throughout the last quarter and at the end of the game, everyone said: & # 39; That was a lot of fun & # 39;".

Kawhi Leonard

Speaking of fun, the "Fun Guy,quot; wins again.

Leonard added more hardware to his trophy showcase with the first MVP award Kobe Bryant. He scored a maximum of 30 points in the game and exhausted eight triples for Team LeBron.

Then, Leonard owns two MVP of the NBA Finals and a Star Game MVP. Any ideas on winning the only MVP prize left?

"My mentality is always trying to make my team the best team at the end of the season, and if I'm lucky enough to win a regular season MVP, then I'll be happy," Leonard said. "I always want to win championships. I'm not really worried about the personal goal. So I always want to play at the MVP level so that my team can win."

Yes, it sounds fine.

Lebron James

Leaving aside the "general manager LeBron,quot; jokes, the guy knows how to choose an All-Star team.

James is now 3-0 as the All-Star captain with a win over Stephen Curry and two wins over Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also moved to second place on the all-time list of the All-Star Game starting with 16, jumping ahead of Kobe Bryant, the legend that meant a lot to James.

Chris Paul

Do we have an alley-oop slam CP3? In this economy?

"I'm not Russ (Westbrook)," Paul said. "It has to be the perfect release, everything. So it was great."

Very cool, in fact.

Basketball fans

Again, every night we saw something special.

The viral moment Brings Young-Luka Doncic in the Rising Stars Challenge, the playoff of the Buddy Hield 3-point contest, the round trip between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. in the Slam Dunk contest, the exciting fourth quarter of the All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson's tribute to Bryant – Chicago offered an excellent overall experience.

NBA All-Star Weekend Losers

Aaron Gordon

OK, it wasn't great for everyone.

The Magic striker was in second place once again at the end of the Slam Dunk Contest despite scoring 297 of the 300 possible points and launching the best dump of the night.

After losing to Jones on Saturday and Zach LaVine in 2016, Gordon says he will not return to the contest.

"No, it's a wrap, brother. It's a wrap," Gordon said. "I feel like I should have two trophies, you know what I mean? That's over. My next goal will be to try to win the 3-point Contest."

This only means that Gordon will also be second in the 3-point Contest.

Judges of the Slam Dunk contest

We can't talk about Gordon without mentioning the controversy of judging.

Gordon had won just 50 years before his last dump, a two-handed rocker over the center of the Celtics 7-5 Tacko Fall. Apparently, that coup was only worth 47. (The individual scores of each judge in Gordon's last dump: Dwyane Wade, 9; Common, 10; Candace Parker, 10; Chadwick Boseman, 9; Scottie Pippen, 9.)

"Jumping on someone 7-5 and wetting is not an easy task," Gordon said. "What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"

Players across the league expressed shock and anger on Twitter, saying Gordon was "robbed,quot; after another fantastic performance. Some of the judges did not even understand what happened.

"We thought it was going to be tied. We thought, & # 39; This is a draw! & # 39;" Common told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. "But someone didn't do it right. I don't know who he is."

Hi Adam Silver, it's time to investigate. Start with the Black Panther.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Look, Antetokounmpo is likely to win another MVP award. The Bucks are destroying the rest of the NBA. He had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the All-Star Game.

However, he lost to James in consecutive years, so he must fall into this category. Still, give credit for the best defensive play of the night. This was awesome.

Chaka khan

She … did not receive favorable reviews for this interpretation of the national anthem.

Slam Dunk Contest judges gave him a 48 anyway to annoy Gordon.