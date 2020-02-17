Williams & # 39; fighting & # 39; As a 2020 car, the FW43 presented, with a new look







Williams has revealed a new dramatic livery for a 2020 season in which he has promised to "fight,quot; and improve his fortune in F1 with the new FW43 car.

The nine-time constructor champions endured the worst season of their illustrious history in 2019, when they finished the bottom of the Constructors Championship with a single point, and were cut at the back of the field for most of the season.

George Russell continues for a second season and joins Canadian rookie Nicholas Latifi, who retires from the reserve duties of the pilot in the team and finishes second in F2.

"This year marks a new beginning for the team," said deputy head of the team, Claire Williams.

"We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and we have made sure we have the right people, structures, procedures and resources to deliver competitive race cars."

"We are all committed to the reconstruction of Williams and return the team to competitiveness. As such, our 2020 campaign is about moving forward. The fighting spirit is still very much alive, and this year, we will all continue that fight until we return to where we want to be ".

More to follow …

