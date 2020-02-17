Will artificial intelligence take over the world? The | AI

%MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e811% %MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e812%

Many of us interact every day with Siri, Apple's personal voice activated digital personal assistant.

You can find information, give instructions, send messages and it is just an example of how artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a more important part of everyday life.

%MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e813% %MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e814%

Machines are getting smarter, but experts are divided on when AI will move from basic tasks to the scary things of science fiction, if it ever will.

%MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e815% %MINIFYHTML25c4818ab7cd4e5a8b6d09a02d11a5e816%

But some risks are more immediate as technology increasingly threatens to replace workers in some sectors.

What are the benefits and risks when it comes to AI?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Caroline Sinders – Machine learning designer at the Mozilla Foundation and partner in Harvard Kennedy School

Eddy Borges-Rey – Associate professor in residence at Northwestern University in Qatar and author of Automated Journalism: Algorithms, Bots and Computational Cognition

Catalina Goanta – Assistant professor of private law at the University of Maastricht and co-manager of the Maastricht Law and Technology Laboratory

Source: Al Jazeera News