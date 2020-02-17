Wilder vs. Fury 2: Otto Wallin remembers how he almost ruined Deontay's revenge Wilder-Tyson Fury | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529911% %MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529912%





Tyson Fury suffered worrying cuts in a brutal victory over Otto Wallin

%MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529913% %MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529914%

Tyson Fury was severely cut and soaked in blood after his battle with Otto Wallin, who says he was only a few blows from ruining Deontay Wilder's rematch.

%MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529915% %MINIFYHTML98ade3269d87fe5bf4b703763ad1529916%

Fury intended to sharpen his skills against the Swedish heavyweight before his second fight with Wilder, but the former British world champion survived a major scare to claim a points victory in Las Vegas last September.

Fury faces Deontay Wilder again in Las Vegas this weekend

With Wilder-Fury 2 just a few days away, Wallin looks back at the brutal fight and raises some concerns about his former opponent …

What were your first thoughts in Fury's fight?

I remember thinking when the first bell rang now is the time. I'm in the ring with Fury and now I'm going to bring everything.

I was not surprised by his tactics. I've been watching it for years and we had a good game plan.

For example, as you can see in the fight, my team had talked to the referee about not letting Fury grab the rope and hit as usual, and he was not allowed to do it in this fight. We knew what we faced.

Can you tell us about Fury's strengths?

I think what separated us in this fight was his experience and how he used it to his advantage.

It has a good jab that you can throw in many different ways and uses it well with its size. One of his other strengths is that he has a big heart, which he demonstrated in Wilder's fight and also in our fight when he was cut.

How did you deal with his unorthodox style?

Yes, it's awkward, but there are ways to take that off and one way is not to show too much respect and make it a fight.

Did you expose weaknesses in Fury?

I think I showed that it has defects like everyone else. You need the right tools to take advantage of them and you can't fight Fury like any other fighter you've fought with before.

Otto Wallin thinks he could have stopped Fury

Do you think he managed well with the cuts?

Yes, I think he did. He won the victory and did not want to resign, so he deserves respect.

Could I have forced a strike?

Yes, I felt that I hurt him on different occasions. If I had stayed more in the tank, I could have stopped him.

We have been analyzing the fight and we have collected many things that I need to work on, and hopefully that will show up in my next fights.

Were you surprised about Fury's separation with coach Ben Davison?

Fury has separated from Ben Davison

Yes and no. I know that John Fury was upset with Ben's work there and I'm sure that affects Tyson's perspective on the whole thing. I have no idea what was going on in his camp and I can't say if it was a good move or not.

Will Fury be punished for a similar performance against Wilder?

I don't think Fury made any new mistakes he hasn't made before. I think his problem was me: I am a good fighter and we had a good game plan for the fight, and that caused him problems.

Can you predict who will win Wilder-Fury 2?

It's very difficult to analyze, especially when you have a great puncher like Wilder there.

AJ: Fury will beat Wilder 🥊 Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder, insisting that his British partner can "hurt or take out,quot; the American pic.twitter.com/eaIeihWqFm – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 13, 2020

However, I think that Fury has more tools to work with and that he can adapt better for a rematch. I know that if Wilder opens that cut and wins the fight, he needs to give me a cut of his bag!

Do you want another fight with Fury?

Of course I want Fury's revenge.

You must remember that before fighting Fury he had only fought one round in 18 months. If I had a couple of fights under my belt, the fight could have been much better for me.

Otto Wallin returns against Lucas Browne on March 28

Could you challenge for a world title in the future?

I definitely hope so. I want to be the heavyweight world champion and that is why I work so hard every day.