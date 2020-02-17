Wilder vs Fury 2: Dillian Whyte wonders if Tyson Fury will defend the WBC title against him | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0297cfe459435e1ae71bf4c0a6abdd5011% %MINIFYHTML0297cfe459435e1ae71bf4c0a6abdd5012%





Dillian Whyte has won a fight for the WBC heavyweight title

Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Tyson Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight title against him, if he defeats Deontay Wilder this weekend.

Brixton's man is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, which is at stake when WBC champion Wilder faces Fury in a rematch in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Whyte has been frustrated in his search for Wilder, with the WBC confirming that his title opportunity will not apply until February 2021, and the Londoner believes that Fury could also try to avoid it.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury again this weekend

"Tyson Fury, hopefully in a better place, is in better shape, mentally and physically. I hope he defeats Deontay Wilder, but that doesn't guarantee me a fight," Whyte said. Sky sports.

"He said he would fight with me one minute and the next he would fight with Derek Chisora.

"I just want to take one of them and tear them apart, that's all. I just want to get years of frustration and anger in one of them."

Alexander Povetkin will become the next opponent of Whyte

Whyte is about starting his training camp for an expected fight against former Russian world champion Alexander Povetkin in Britain while working towards the winner of Wilder-Fury.

Wilder has improved his reputation as & # 39; The Bronze Bomber & # 39; with one-shot explosive knockouts of Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz last year, but Whyte would still enjoy a long-awaited confrontation.

"Any big guy can hit if you stand there, with your chin up and you are searched, you're going to pass," Whyte said. "I can hit, I can box, and I'm not afraid of him. I'm not afraid of him."

"Everyone believes in this hype. Although I don't see it as normal people see it. I see it as a normal guy. The person who tries to broadcast is not that kind of person."