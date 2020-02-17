WiFi: Google suspends free Wi-Fi service in South Africa – Latest news

Within three months of its launch, Google is abandoning its global free Wi-Fi program called Google Station. This includes its partnership with Think WiFi in South Africa.

"Since we started, the ecosystem has evolved and combined with complex and variable technical requirements between countries and partners, we have been reassessing our plans and we have decided to reduce the season until 2020," Google South Africa said in a statement from mybroadband.co.za Saturday.

In November 2019, the technology giant announced at a dazzling event in Sandton, Johannesburg, that it would launch Google Station, its network of free public WiFi access points, in South Africa, with the first access points in the Western Cape.

At launch, it had 125 locations in Cape Town, particularly in underserved areas in Cape Flats.

Google will not continue its service in South Africa and will deliver operations to its Think WiFi partner this year.

"The launch of the free Wi-Fi initiative in the Western Cape has been more successful than expected and there are already plans underway to implement free Wi-Fi in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and some areas of Mpumalanga," said Janine Rebelo, CEO of Think Wifi. saying in the report.

