Who won the Daytona 500? Full results, winner of the NASCAR 2020 season opening race

The driver who won the Daytona 500 2020 was the same driver who won the Daytona 500 last year. However, in the hours after Denny Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag in a final photo on Monday, no one in the NASCAR world cared for the No. 11 Victory of the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

While Hamlin and Blaney were running towards the checkered flag on the last lap, Ryan Newman was sent turning and crashing after bumping into Blaney and turning on the outer wall. The NASCAR security / medical team removed Newman from his car and immediately took him to the nearby Halifax Medical Center. A couple of hours later, NASCAR announced that Newman was in serious condition, but his injuries were considered non-fatal.

Here is the last lap of the Daytona 500 Miles in which Ryan Newman's car rolled over the line. We will continue to keep you updated on your status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

After matching Blaney in the final leg, Hamlin beat the No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver to the line in the second closest final in the history of the Daytona 500 Miles – 0.014 seconds. Hamlin, of course, also won the closest final in the history of Daytona 500; beat Martin Truex Jr. to the checkered flag in 2016 for 0.01 seconds. Last year, Hamlin finished a car ahead of his JGR teammate Kyle Busch to win his second Daytona 500.

The $ 23.6 million Daytona 500 2020 bag is the highest in the history of American motor racing. The amount that Hamlin will get from that bag is not disclosed, but based on the earnings of the previous winner of the Daytona 500 Miles (almost 9 percent), we can assume that he will earn a little more than $ 2 million.

Below are the complete results of the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020.

Daytona 500 results 2020

Pos. Driver one) Denny Hamlin two) Ryan Blaney 3) Chris Buescher 4) David Ragan 5) Kevin Harvick 6) Clint bowyer 7) Brendan Gaughan 8) Corey LaJoie 9) Ryan Newman 10) Kyle larson eleven) John Hunter Nemechek 12) Austin Dillon 13) Justin Haley 14) Michael McDowell fifteen. Bubba Wallace sixteen. Brennan Poole 17) Chase Elliott 18) Erik jones 19) Matt DiBenedetto twenty) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twenty-one) Christopher Bell 22) Aric Almirola 2. 3) Joey Gase 24) Alex Bowman 25) Ross Chastain 26) Joey Logano 27) Timmy hill 28) Tyler Reddick 29) Ryan Preece 30) Ty dillon 31) Reed Sorenson 32) Martin Truex Jr. 33) Kurt Busch 3. 4) Kyle busch 35) Jimmie Johnson 36) Brad Keselowski 37) Cole Custer 38) B.J. Mcleod 39) Quin Houff 40) William Byron

Kyle Busch retired from the race with 16 laps due to an engine failure. A massive crash on lap 184 collected 19 cars and left Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and other contestants out of the race.

William Byron was eliminated from the race due to a car accident. On lap 58, he was hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the back section and sent to turn inside the inner fence.