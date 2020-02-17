Who is Neymar's sister? Rafaella Santos and the & # 39; curse & # 39; of his birthday

%MINIFYHTML6564ff436ea2737fb268102f6c3c6a2b11% %MINIFYHTML6564ff436ea2737fb268102f6c3c6a2b12%

Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian star Neymar have had the peculiar habit of being left out of an injury during the birthday of their sister Rafaella.

Fans have rushed to capture the curious pattern, with Brazil's international matches lost at this time in recent years.

Rafaella's birthday falls on March 11 and Neymar has been injured or suspended for games related to that game since the 2014-15 season.

It's no secret that the samba star is incredibly close to his sister, and the former Barcelona striker even has a tattoo of his face on his arm.

Who is Rafaella Santos?

Rafaella Santos is the younger sister of Neymar, born on March 11, 1996. Although her brother is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, Rafaella has become a style icon with a successful modeling career that the He has seen more than 5.6 million followers gain. On Instagram.

Rafaella has contributed much of his time to the charity Neymar Institute. The Brazilian created the charity in 2014, which focuses on helping disadvantaged children living in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, located near where the brothers were raised.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/46/f9/rafaella-santos-neymars-sister_ahfxzttcnbodzp342kx94pyi.png?t=-1628556072,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When Rafaella was born, his last name was Da Silva Santos, but as soon as he was old enough he changed it legally to Beckran. The Brazilian media Globo says the change was to pay tribute to the English legend David Beckham, whom he has idolized since he was a child.

Neymar's sister had previously been in a relationship with Inter Gabriel striker & # 39; Gabigol & # 39; Barbosa, but the couple separated in 2018.

What is the curse of Neymar's sister's birthday?

Neymar's sister's birthday apparently carries a curse of bad luck for the end in the field. In 2018, the captain of Brazil missed a game for the fifth consecutive season at the time of her birthday.

In 2019, Neymar was injured during most of the second half of the season, including the entire month of March.

And now, Neymar has been sidelined with a rib injury since February, with his return date unknown.

Many joke that Neymar skips the games on purpose at this time to spend time with his sister, and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once mocks the situation.

"I like to play with the best and Neymar is one of them," he said, adding with laughter: "What we would have to negotiate is his sister's birthday."

In 2015, the then star of Barcelona picked up his fifth reserve of the season against Granada on February 28, which means he was suspended for the match against Rayo Vallecano on March 8. Barça allowed him to travel to Brazil and returned before his next game. March 14.

The following season, he picked up another suspension, this time against Rayo on March 3.

The Brazilian missed the game against Eibar on March 6 and returned to Brazil once again to celebrate his sister's Disney birthday party. He needed to obtain permission from Luis Enrique and the captain of Barcelona, ​​Andrés Iniesta, in addition to his three vicecapitans: Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano.

Neymar clearly loves spending time with his family, especially around his sister's birthday, expressing it on Instagram after one of the events.

He wrote: "This photo shows how happy I was yesterday. Seeing my sister grow and reconnect with friends is priceless. I miss yesterday, what a moment."