While a big fight is coming, by the pool with Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a511% %MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a512%

LAS VEGAS – The water was warming and also the sun. On the kind of day that made it easy to forget the bad weather back home, Tyson Fury was sitting by the pool in the backyard of his house in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip, watching as some of his classmates from House had fun in the shallow end.

%MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a513% %MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a514%

The gypsy king resisted the urge to join them. He was not wearing a bathing suit and also had more serious things to attend to.

%MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a515% %MINIFYHTMLc76f3d54e60618d529876c4e87cb36a516%

How to promote a fight that, on paper, does not need promotion. Fury and Deontay Wilder for the title on Saturday night in the biggest heavyweight showdown in years.

"If this fight is not sold, no fight in history will be sold," Fury said. "You have a Briton against an American, a talker versus a talker, personality versus personality. Both undefeated, and we fought for a draw last time.

"What's not to like?"

Frankly, not much. Fourteen months after they were both disappointed in a draw in a hugely entertaining fight, Fury and Wilder are in a rematch so large that it took two large television networks to merge into the pay-per-view program.

It's a fight with a little bit of everything, the kind of fight that boxing fans usually only dream of. There is little I don't like about the fight at the MGM Grand Arena, except maybe what it costs to see at home at Fox Sports or ESPN pay-per-view ($ 79.99).

Even so, this fight could be the rare one that is worth calling some friends and ordering pizzas. If you even approach the drama of the first fight, the value of entertainment will be priceless.

And it is carried out only because the two best heavyweights in the world are willing to put their undefeated records and everything else at stake for this to happen.

"It takes a certain kind of man to risk his life and not just his life," Fury said as a member of the camp splashed nearby. "I mean risking everything he has accomplished in his life. To put everything at stake, draw a mark and say, of course, let the two best men fight each other for maximum glory. That's what we are doing Wilder and I ".

The way Fury got to this point is not exactly how the road is drawn to the greatness of the heavyweight. He won a part of the title against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, only to descend into the darkness of depression and addiction to drugs and alcohol that threatened to end not only with his career but also with his life.

The rage shot up at 385 pounds and apparently would never fight again. But he discovered that exercising would help him overcome his demons and he hasn't stopped since he returned to the ring in June 2018 after an absence of 2 and a half years.

He is still large (6 feet 9 inches and probably weighs about 270 pounds at the time of the fight), but now he is sober and right on top of a heavyweight division that suddenly gets hot again. Two months after Anthony Joshua regained a portion of the title by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, Fury and Wilder will meet the winner considered by the majority in boxing as the legitimate heavyweight champion.

"The sleeping giant has now woken up," said Fury. "We have brought it back to the glory days. I think the heavyweight division is now thriving as it was in the 70s and 80s."

While the fight has many intriguing side lights, as well as two showman with contrasting styles that aren't afraid to mix, the real selling point is the first fight. Fury beat Wilder throughout that fight only to be knocked down in the ninth round and then completely flattened in the twelfth.

Wilder was walking around the ring celebrating what was surely another knockout victory. But somehow Fury got up and actually took the fight to Wilder in the last seconds and when the score cards were counted it was a draw.

The rematch is emerging as a boxer against puncher once again, except that Fury says that this time it will be he who defeats Wilder. He's predicting a knockout in the second round, despite Wilder's claims that he hits like a much smaller man.

"I don't respect his boxing skills," said Fury. "But the point is that I am not looking for boxing skills in this fight. I am looking for the big knockout punches. Therefore, it will be a very entertaining fight while it lasts."

It is Fury's third consecutive fight in the boxing capital of the world, and he left England earlier this year to train properly. Fury and his camp are installed in a rented house near the bright Strip, although Fury says he rarely ventures into casinos.

However, on a recent night he visited the Strip and participated in a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game. Almost as if it had been planned, and more or less it was, Ryan Reaves and Ross Johnson of the New York Islanders dropped their gloves and faced and exchanged blows directly from the opening draw while Fury clapped from the stands.

"He asked me to (fight) and I said," Let me go jogging with someone first "and he says & # 39; (Tyson) Fury is here & # 39;" Reaves said. "I just said: & # 39; Yes, that's true. All right, we'll do it."

Like Fury's first fight with Wilder, the clashes between Reaves and Johnson ended in a draw, with both players receiving 5-minute penalties. But the fight seemed to wake up the Knights who fought and achieved a 1-0 victory.

Saturday night's fight could be just as close, with the bookmakers that make it a rare choice. And if the old adage in boxing that styles make fights is true, it could be one that lives up to expectations the second time.

The Gypsy King against the Bronze Bomber, with everything at stake.

The kind of fight you would pay to see.

Do you like sports? Sign up for our Denver Sports Omelette newsletter to receive the latest news directly in your inbox.