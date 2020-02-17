What we know about Alex Verdugo's role in a 2015 assault investigation

%MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d11% %MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d12%

On Saturday at Fort Myers, the new Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was asked about "an incident, when you were in the minor leagues, in Arizona." It provoked almost seven minutes of questions and answers with the Boston media, and the 23-year-old seemed to look for the right words and often looked for some of them again.

%MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d13% %MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d14%

“My name was mentioned in the accusations… it hurts. It really hurts, ”he said. “I was cleared of any wrongdoing. You are welcome. And with that said, it was a terrible thing that happened, but, in reality, it was in my past. It's something that, I've grown from that, I've learned from that. "

%MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d15% %MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d16%

“I was cleared of any wrongdoing. Obviously, that is not yet … it is difficult to talk about this because it is so, it is difficult for me and it is simply I do not want this to continue. I want to start my time in Boston. "

"I don't think there is much more to comment about. There was an investigation. There were (many) things that (were) done with him, and as I said, they freed me from any irregularity, and if I had been close by something that happened, I I would have stopped. I would have helped. I would have done something. "

When he was finally asked who had exempted him from irregularities, Verdugo cited a "police investigation,quot; and "a team thing as well,quot;, before passing the discussion to his education and looking to the future.

"Obviously, there are mixed opinions about everything. It is what it is. People will turn around the way they want to do it," Verdugo said. "But as I said, I know who I am as a person. I am very sure of that. I have five sisters, two brothers. I have a very big family, so I grew up the right way. I was growing up very close to my sisters and, as I said, I treat women with the greatest respect. That's why I say that accusations like this hurt. That they mention my name it hurts. It puts you emotional stress. I take a lot away from you, but that said, that has already happened. I would really like to focus on baseball. Focus on my next opportunity here at the Boston Red Sox, and I’m looking forward to starting here and really leaving may my game, my passion for the game show people who I really am. "

Most of the return comes for Mookie Betts and David Price, each world champion, and the former one of the best players the franchise has produced. Executioner arrives broken, for starters, filed since August 5 with a stress fracture in the lower back that will almost certainly delay his debut beyond Opening Day. The list of players who do not wear Astros uniforms with more focus on them this season will be short.

And then there is this "incident." What allegedly happened at the Hampton Inn in Glendale, Arizona, at dawn on February 24, 2015, is known to some extent thanks to a police report and subsequent investigation.

But nowhere near completely.

"On the macro level, I think the story is more about the consequences and its handling," said Nick Francona, the deputy director of Dodgers player development at the time, at The Kirk Minihane Show earlier this month. . "I think part of that is because we really don't have a good idea of ​​what happened at that time because there was an effort not to know what happened."

The story was not made public until last February, almost four years after it happened. But start with that police report.

•

"Alex,quot; is the first research leader in the report, obtained by the Balloon, does not appear as a suspect in the crimes of sexual abuse or intentional assault described. It was written after the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was robbed in a store, reported as a fugitive three years earlier and was in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety at that time. The teenager told a DCS employee that "she had been partying with two Dodgers baseball players and two other women,quot; last week, that "she was given alcohol and became ill," and that "the two women filmed her by hitting her. ". and the video was posted on Snapchat. "

This led to a police interview and a darker story. The two women were friends of Facebook that he had only personally met a few times, and the Dodgers he didn't know at all. The five, all but 18-21, and who "did not know she was only 17 years old,quot;, in part for fear of being delivered as a fugitive, went to the Hampton Inn for fun. Pressed, "quickly drank half a bottle of Ciroc vodka."

The 17-year-old soon began to feel sick and lay in the bed of the other minor league player while the two women and "Alex,quot; were in the bathroom. At that moment, said player, lying with her, "(took advantage)", stroked both inside his bra and in the front of his pants.

"After a couple of minutes of being touched," the report says, "the rest of the group left the bathroom and (the player) got out of bed. She said that (the player) was probably frustrated and gave up. when the others entered the room. "

Still feeling sick and "getting in and out of consciousness," the 17-year-old moved to another bed, where she quickly vomited. One of the women "started yelling at her, pushing her head against the bed and throwing water at her," then threw the victim to the floor to try to get her out of the room. The two women "began beating her and kicking her repeatedly in the face and body until she left the hotel room."

Although the police saw a "slight bruise,quot; on the victim's left arm and a "mild swelling,quot; around his face and eye, and a DCS case manager who wanted charges filed, none did. The 17-year-old girl quickly escaped from her foster home, and when the police finally re-established contact in May through another arrest, the teenager refused to be interviewed.

"It wouldn't help with his situation now," a 17-year-old officer said, "and it was so long ago that I didn't want to deal with it."

"Alex,quot; is not mentioned beyond being described as dating one of the women.

•

When the Washington Post first reported on the night of last February, it was related to "supervision of minor leagues and Dodgers exploration operations,quot; as part of a federal investigation into the Latino major league operations. "According to the assault of a girl at the spring training hotel, Gabe Kapler, the Dodgers did not alert the police," said the headline.

Kapler, hired the previous November as Dodgers player development director, was also mentioned in the police report, that the Send Broadcast He was contacted by email by both the 17-year-old and his grandmother, and the teenager pointed out "his player." . . I recorded everything on video ”and none transmitted more than the physical assault. Subsequent reports on the incident in Arizona Republic and Sports Illustrated, the last part of a larger piece about Francona's distrust of Kapler and the eventual blackball of the Navy's sport captain, did not investigate the recording angle, nor did they The name of the players history, since none was charged.

However, long-time minor league journalist Jessica Quiroli did it. On February 14, she published "Dodgers After Dark: The Sexual Assaults MLB Never Investigated, A Team’s Culture Unexamined,quot;, which focused heavily on the February 2015 incident. The piece that in his own words It is based on "details in the official police report, emails that were provided to me (and) emails that were made public before my story,quot; reports Executioner like "Alex,quot; and go through the police account.

Quiroli wrote that both players "did nothing to stop the (physical) assault and were apparently so entertained by the violence that happened to this defenseless girl that … or both published the video on social networks."

When Minihane asked him earlier this month about Verdugo's participation, Francona broadcast part of his meeting with him, who was then 19 years old.

"There is a kind of story that Alex told Gabe Kapler and me at that time, it was that he passed out while the alleged assault occurred." The version that finally came out in the police report was that Alex and two other girls who were with them that night were in … the bathroom of the hotel room. So, there are many discrepancies, "Francona said." I never heard a version that Alex was involved in a sexual assault.

“I think it was probably an episode of bad judgment on your part. My opinion on that at that time, and I spent a lot of time with Alex, was recruited right after high school (at age 18 in 2014) and was on the younger side for that, even. And he also had a little reputation. I ended up spending a lot of time with him after this, trying to guide him and help him a little and take him on the right path. And one of the things that was quite clear to me was that the other person involved, and there had been a couple of other data points that had also led to this conclusion, was that I was simply hanging out from the wrong older players that they were influencing. "

When Minihane intentionally asked if Verdugo had posted the assault on Snapchat, Francona said "that was what I understood," and then clarified that he had not seen the video.

"To repeat what I said before is my memory of the discussions, I think Kapler could have seen it," he said. "I'm not positive, but I know that came up, and that was … my memory was that it was Alex, but I'm not 100 percent sure of that."

Kapler, in a statement on his personal blog after Send According to the report, he described the incident as he understood it after conversations with the 17-year-old grandmother and the two Dodgers players. It includes that "one player fainted in bed,quot; and "the other player shared a video clip of the incident on Snapchat." He also makes it clear that he did not find out about the alleged sexual assault until he was asked Send.

•

The police report never refers to any conversation with Verdugo, his investigation was largely stifled before it began. Kapler, who went through the Dodgers management position in November 2015, but was later hired by the Phillies and, this November, by the Giants, initially tried to organize a dinner between the players and the 17-year-old player; "We believe we can teach valuable lessons to everyone involved through this tracking method," he wrote in an email to Grandma. (The 17-year-old girl refused, believing she was "being prepared for something bad,quot;).

Kapler did not go to the police or the MLB either. In the words of Sports Illustrated, "it required (players) to undergo training to,quot; be a good teammate. "Specifically, players were assigned to write essays on the history of the Dodgers, go for nature walks, practice yoga and meditation, clean the team's weight room and watch motivational videos. " The incident remained at home, as similar incidents occurred even after the joint policy of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse of August 2015 demanded his complaint.

As for Verdugo, the story was barely covered last season in Los Angeles, during which he impressed his teammates with his "youthful enthusiasm." Chief Red Sox baseball officer Chaim Bloom, announcing the exchange, said the Red Sox did "extensive due diligence,quot; and would not have advanced if they had been uncomfortable.

Quiroli he mocked on that, noting that "even MLB didn't do it."

"The point, as I have said so many times," Quiroli tweeted on Saturday night, "it's unanswered questions. And lack of responsibility."

Alex Verdugo could have directly addressed what happened and made some kind of repair. That would have been very significant. Instead, he talked about how hurt he was and hinted that the report I wrote, with a lot of police report details, is a lie. @Red Media – Jessica Quiroli (@heelsonthefield) February 15, 2020

It is likely that these questions remain unanswered, given the words of Executioner, except for a change of opinion at the center of the incident. the Send He tried to contact her before her story a year ago, but was unsuccessful, and noted that "she still lives in the Glendale area, according to court records, which labeled her as,quot; transient "in an unrelated case in December (2018)" .

It is an ending that does not serve anyone.

"The other guy was a couple of years older and that can happen, especially in professional sports, when you have boys coming in and the wrong person takes you under his wing," Francona told Minihane, "and I think Alex did some exercise. poor judgment in that regard, and needed to grow based on many different things.

"I don't think he was the greatest villain in all this on any stretch. Nor do I think it reflects well on him."