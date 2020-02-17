What time do the Daytona 500 start today? Television channel, green flag time for the opening of NASCAR 2020 with rain delay

%MINIFYHTML750fdccac0a3d344b7522abda2a2abca11% %MINIFYHTML750fdccac0a3d344b7522abda2a2abca12%

The start of the NASCAR Cup Series season did not happen as expected on Sunday, with the Daytona 500 raining after only 20 laps.

That abbreviated career was completed between showers, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in first place, Joey Logano in second place and Aric Almirola in third place.

The Daytona 500 will restart at 4 p.m. Monday.

Fox in 2020 will broadcast the Daytona 500 for the 14th consecutive season, and is the twentieth overall year of the network covering the NASCAR Cup races.

Below is everything you need to know to see the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020, including green flag time, the TV channel and live broadcast information.

MORE: Complete the initial alignment of Daytona 500

What time do the Daytona 500 start today?

Unlike Sunday, when Daytona 500 was supposed to happen, the start time of 4 p.m. ET for the Daytona 500 is the real start time. There will be no pre-race ceremonies on Monday, so expect the green flag to fly around 4 p.m. marker.

Fox will broadcast Monday's race.

MORE: Why is Donald Trump in the Daytona 500?

How long are the Daytona 500?

A 500-mile race on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway means the Daytona 500 is scheduled for 200 laps, and the race will be divided into three stages.

Stage 1 will end on lap 65, stage 2 will end on lap 130 and stage 3 will end on lap 200, causing the stages to be 65 laps, 65 laps and 70 laps, respectively.

The first 20 laps of Stage 1 were completed on Sunday before the rain caused the postponement of the rest of the race.

What channel are the Daytona 500 on today?

The Daytona 500 in 2020 will be broadcast live on Fox, the network that has been their home for the past 13 years. Overall, Fox is starting his twentieth season of NASCAR Cup coverage.

In the call of the Daytona 500 2020 for Fox will be Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon, marking the first race in which the duo has worked together since the Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired. Joy will call her 41st Daytona 500, and Gordon will call her fifth.

"In a two-man cabin, you are much more focused on the call of the race and are not looking for other stories," Joy told Sporting News when asked about the pros and cons of Fox's new transmission configuration.

Fox will also rely on additional analysis by Jamie McMurray. The recently retired driver will join Larry McReynolds, the long-time Fox announcer who will again provide information on the career trends and strategy of the team, basically the transmission team leader.

Veteran team of reporters from Matt Yocum, Jamie Little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith will provide pit road stories and updates for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander will present Fox's pre-race coverage.

Daytona 500 live stream

Cord cutters should have no problem finding a live broadcast for the Daytona 500 2020: Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now, they all carry Fox.

Another option: Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can access the Fox live broadcast of the Daytona 500 through Fox Sports Go.

NASCAR 2020 television calendar

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner February 16th Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – 23 of February Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox PRN – March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – March, 15th QuikTrip 500 Honor Folds Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox PRN – March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – March 29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – 5th of April Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – – – – – – – – April 19th Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – May 3 NASCAR Cup race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 9 (Saturday) NASCAR Cup race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 16 (Saturday) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN – may 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 7th FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 14th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – June 27 (Saturday) Children free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – June 28th Worry-free weather warranty 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – July 5th Big Machine Vodka 400 in the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET NBC IMS radio – July 11 (Saturday) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – – – – – – – – August 9 400 Energy Consumers Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 16th Go bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 23rd Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 29 (Saturday) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBC MRN –

NASCAR 2020 calendar: playoff races