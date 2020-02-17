Walter Banks recognized for over 40 years as a DJ in the air at KMOJ – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A pioneer of the broadcast is being honored on Monday for more than 40 years of service to the community.

Walter "Q Bear,quot; Banks of KMOJ is more than just a DJ in the air, he is the heart and soul of the radio station.

Banks thought he would meet with his coworkers and friends to discuss Black History.

But it was actually a celebration of his pioneer career in KMOJ, recognized by a proclamation by Mayor Jacob Frey.

From the director of Sounds of Darkness, Gary Hines, to singer Jamecia Bennet, the community came forward to honor the man who was instrumental in the sound of Minneapolis.

"I try to surround myself with a lot of good people who want to do good things and in the process that just works," Banks said.

Banks was one of the originals, starting as a volunteer when KMOJ was a five-watt station in the heart of the community.

He says his best interviews are with the people he grew up with, the talent of his hometown that always made time to talk with fans in the city.

"When we talk about the talent of the city, we talk about Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, we talk about Jelly Bean Johnson, Popeye, we call him James Greer, but we all call him Popeye, Ray Seville, I'm talking about people I grew up with," he said Banks said.

But it is his love for the people in his community that continues to shine.

"People who are on the other side of that microphone are listening for a reason why they want the good song and that kind of thing, they also want their spirits to feed and fill and that is our purpose," said Banks.

Banks says that it is not only about music, but also about the service it provides that unites the community.

"He has that ability to connect at the heart level, it's just a love situation that conveys that love," said KMOJ General Manager Freddie Bell.

A community that can now celebrate its day every February 17.

Banks has interviewed greats like Prince, James Brown and Aretha Franklin.

He also spent hours in the air during the tornado that devastated northern Minneapolis, providing information to save lives and leading people to much-needed resources.