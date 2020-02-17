Wales will play against the Netherlands in the friendly final before Euro 2020 | Soccer news





Ryan Giggs guided Wales to the European Championship 2020

Wales has announced that it will play its last friendly before Euro 2020 against Holland in Rotterdam.

The Ryan Giggs team will travel to the Feyenoord Stadium on Saturday, June 6, as they finalize their pre-Euro preparations. The start is at 6.30 pm local time.

The Welsh Football Association also hopes to organize another game at home in June before the team flies for the tournament.

"This will be Ryan Giggs' last chance to test their players before they fly to Baku for the final tournament," a FAW statement said.

Wales will head to Baku in Azerbaijan to prepare for its inaugural Euro Cup 2020 match against Switzerland on June 13.

They will then play against Turkey in Baku four days later before completing their Group A matches against Italy in Rome on June 21.

The opening of the Welsh Euro Cup on June 13 against Switzerland in Baku

Both Wales and the Netherlands are no strangers to play with each other in the preparation of a great tournament.

They met before Euro 2016, but Wales lost 3-2 in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium in November 2015.

The two sides last played in Rotterdam in June 2008 when Holland won 2-0 thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder.

Wales has also organized friendly at home against Austria and the United States in March as their preparations for the 2020 Eurocup intensify.