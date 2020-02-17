Vodafone Idea says it will pay AGR fees, the continuation of the business depends on the order of the Supreme Court – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f11% %MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f12%

The indebted telecommunications operator Vodafone Idea has said that it is evaluating the amount that can be paid for AGR fees, even while pointing out concerns about the continuation of its business. The company said it is in the process of paying the gross income fees adjusted according to the order of the Supreme Court.

However, the continuation of business in India will depend on a favorable order in its declaration of modification submitted to the apex court, he added.

"Currently, the Company is evaluating the amount that may be paid to DoT for the fees calculated based on AGR (Adjusted Gross Income), as interpreted by the Supreme Court of Hon & # 39; ble in its order of October 24, 2019 The Company proposes to pay the amount thus evaluated in the next few days, "Vodafone Idea said in a BSE file.

%MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f13% %MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f14%

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), whose responsibility is estimated at around Rs 53,038 million rupees, including Rs 24,729 million rupees of spectrum fees and Rs 28,309 million rupees in the license fee, already warned about the closing if not It gives relief.

%MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f15% %MINIFYHTMLa8970d3cbce2cf03431221bab24ada1f16%

"As disclosed in the Company's financial statements for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, the Company's ability to continue as a company in operation depends essentially on a positive outcome of the request for modification of the Complementary Order,quot; the company said in the presentation.

The next hearing date is scheduled for March 17, 2020.