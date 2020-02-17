Vicky Williamson: Team GB athlete heads to the golden years of bobsleigh after a horror bike injury Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLc6314782606340fcf9151b1b7c9aeb3711% %MINIFYHTMLc6314782606340fcf9151b1b7c9aeb3712%









Vicky Williamson explains how his ambitions remain high after he changed the sport of track cycling to bobsleigh last year

Vicky Williamson, of Great Britain, has established great ambitions for the Winter Olympics in 2022, months after making the decision to change cycling, he says Sky Sports News & # 39; Rob jones

Williamson is still in the learning stage of his bobsleigh career, but the ambition is already clear: "I'm not here to finish tenth," is the typically optimistic goal of an athlete produced at the British cycling medal factory.

She was about to be part of the Rio 2016 cycling team before a horror accident that left her with a fractured back, neck and fractured pelvis.

Even after a prolonged period of rehabilitation, his back pain reappeared at the wrong time and British Cycling also ruled out a place in Tokyo 2020.

At that time, the former World Championship bronze medalist sought other opportunities to pursue her Olympic dream and an unlikely possibility arose.

Mica McNeill was looking for a new partner in the sled of two women and, after impressing at the trials, Williamson emerged as one of the best options to do so.

The couple has already published two results in the top 10 at the World Cup events in December 2019

"I'm not just one of those athletes who says I'm here because I represent GB," said Williamson Sky sports news.

"I am here because I want to be in that high percentage and be the best in what I want to do. It will definitely be a difficult task, but I think I can do it, I think it will be the Olympic Games where you can definitely return the medals.

"I want to let the performance speak for itself. We have two years to lose weight and make the team work really well."

"I think that physically everyone will come too and given the deadline is a good part of the time, in the World Cups we have been in the top 10, so if we can improve in the next season and in the next, then be up."

Williamson is part of the group of two women who will head to Germany for the World Championship in a sled driven by McNeill, who represented Britain at the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

McNeill and his teammate Montel Williams, a former athlete, finished 12th in the 2019 World Championship in Whistler, with Germany taking gold and silver.