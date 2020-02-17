Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan head to Goa to film a romantic number

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Coolie No 1. by David Dhawan. This is the 45th film by the filmmaker. It is the new version of his own cult classic with his son, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is ready to be released in a few months, but before concluding the film, the main couple of the film, Varun and Sara are directed to film a romantic number in Goa.

According to a recent report, this romantic number is quite important for the story. They needed the beautiful backdrop of Goa with its beaches and churches. The song will be filmed for five or six days. Some additional scenes will also be taken. Coolie No 1 producer Jackky Bhagnani, speaking about the song, said in an interview: "Sara's character is from Goa. Then, we will also film some important scenes that are an integral part of the narrative. The idea is to make the most of the locations of the beaches and the churches in a perfect state. "

There were previous reports that Coolie No 1 will have the repressed version of the hit song, Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon. The song is still popular and reminiscent of the 90s. Both Varun and Sara are great dancers and we are eager to see them dance with this popular soundtrack if it is included in the movie.