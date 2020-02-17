US Democrats face internal conflicts before Nevada, South Carolina | USA news

The presidential candidate of the United States, Bernie Sanders, should take a lap of the victory or two after the consecutive victories in the first voting of the 2020 elections. Instead, both Sanders and the party he wants to lead are bogged down in a fight between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic party.

The establishment's Democrats are terrified of Sanders' momentum after their popular vote victories in both Iowa and New Hampshire. The independent senator from Vermont, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, is seen as potentially unpleasant for the moderates and independents who need to corner to defeat President Donald Trump in the November general elections.

Sanders' broad policy proposals, which include the nationalization of the health system and free university tuition, enjoy broad support among its mostly younger voter base. And national polls suggest that support for him and his policies can be extended, with Sanders opening a double-digit advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden, his closest competitor, in national polls taken after the New Hampshire vote.

In many ways, the Democratic Party in 2020 faces the same problem that Republicans faced in 2016. An atypical and charismatic case popular among the margins of the party but who does not like its traditional base has, at least for the moment, a better chance to ensure the nomination of any of its challengers of the establishment.

James Carville, architect of the victories of former President Bill Clinton three decades ago, echoed the feelings of many in the party when he described in an interview on MSNBC as "not very impressed,quot; with the Democratic camp and highlighted Sanders for Your particular contempt.

"I'm scared to death. I really am," Carville said. "If we follow the path of the British Labor Party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it will be the end of the day."

Most voters, he added, "are looking for someone who can come in and not only excite them, but talk about things that really matter and everyday life. They are not interested in socialism and revolution."

It is said that moderate Democrats in Congress, especially those elected in 2018 in the districts led by the president two years earlier, are worried that Sanders' presence at the top of the fine could be costly for the party in November.

"There is a growing concern among those of us who are on the front line, not only because we will lose the White House but also the House of Representatives," one of them told the New York Times anonymously.

The Sanders campaign, however, says it is expanding the electorate and motivating new groups of voters to go to the polls.

The intraparty struggle is developing both on the national stage and in the states where the next round of crucial votes will take place in the next two weeks: Nevada and South Carolina.

In Nevada, the powerful Culinary Workers Union, which represents 60,000 workers in the hotel and restaurant industry and is predominantly Latino, attacked Sanders’s distinctive problem of eliminating private health plans in favor of a managed Medicare for All option by the government and refused to support candidate in the Democratic primary.

"We respect all the political candidates at this time. We know they are great people," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary and treasurer of the union, when the decision was announced. "We will support our goals."

Sanders and his allies on the left, meanwhile, are not letting the establishment's sniper be questioned. A political action committee, or PAC, with close ties to US Democratic Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who backed Sanders and campaigned for him in Iowa, posted Facebook ads in New Hampshire attacking Pete Buttigieg and is now running ads anti-Biden in South Carolina. .

The ads, paid for by a group called Organize for Justice, called Buttigieg for "being more concerned with protecting the status quo of their rich donors,quot; than for fighting for universal medical care and described Biden as a party responsibility. "Every time he goes out in public he says something embarrassing," says an ad.

Organize for Justice, a so-called "dark money,quot; PAC that is not required to disclose to its donors, describes itself as a "sister organization,quot; of Justice Democrats, a PAC founded in 2017 by Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff of Ocasio-Cortez. and Zack Exley, leader of the Sanders presidential campaign in 2016. The group has spent almost $ 50,000 on the ads during the first weeks of February.

Despite the efforts of the substitutes, the majority of the leaders of the Democratic Party, at least in public, are doing everything possible to minimize the family dispute, insisting that the Democrats in general remain "calm, calm and serene," as the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, expressed it in the face of a potentially long and lengthy nomination process.

"I can hear you all say, oh, we are all in panic, the established Democrats. It's like, is there an establishment I don't know around here?" Pelosi told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "We respect the process. People will throw the field."