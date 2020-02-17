United Kingdom will invest in meteorological supercomputer amid major flood threats | UK news

%MINIFYHTMLa71d5dcdce4409465f131075f2e9b83f11% %MINIFYHTMLa71d5dcdce4409465f131075f2e9b83f12%

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in force throughout the United Kingdom after some areas recorded the highest water levels in 40 years.

Two storms have hit the United Kingdom in recent days. Three people have died in a week of waves and wind, and a woman is still missing.

Rory Challands of Al Jazeera reports.