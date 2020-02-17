United Arab Emirates issues operating license for the first nuclear plant in the Arab world | News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued an operating license for the first reactor at the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world, paving the way for production to begin later this year.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), was originally to be opened in 2017, but the start-up of its first reactor has been delayed several times.

The license granted to the plant operator, Nawah Energy Company, will be for 60 years, Hamad al-Kaabi, vice president of the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Authority (FANR), said at a press conference on Monday.

Nawah can now start preparing for business operations, as the trials will last a few months, al-Kaabi said.

When completed, Barakah will have four reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts.

"Today marks a new chapter in our journey for the development of peaceful nuclear energy with the issuance of the operating license for the first (unit of) the Barakah plant," wrote the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed , in your official Twitter account.

Al-Kaabi said the construction of the second reactor was 95 percent complete and that FANR began looking for an operating license.

Christer Viktorsson, general director of FANR, said the license would allow Nawah to start loading nuclear fuel into the reactor, which would take two to three weeks.

After that, the operator would need to perform tests and can start initial energy production in May or June of this year. Reaching the total production capacity of the first reactor would take between eight and 12 months if all the tests went well, he added.

Regional concern

Last month, the state news agency WAM reported that an operational readiness assessment conducted by the Atlanta Center of the World Association of Nuclear Operators concluded that the first of the four planned reactors was fit for its start-up phase.

The UAE is the only country that has bought a KEPCO reactor.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry reportedly sent a letter in March to the International Atomic Energy Agency saying that a radioactive column of an accidental discharge could reach its capital, Doha, and a radiation leak could damage the supply of Gulf water.

The UAE insists that its nuclear energy program is transparent, safe and for civil use only.

Qatar is currently under continuous diplomatic, commercial and transport blockade by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on charges that Doha supports "terrorism,quot; and is too close to Iran. Qatar has rejected such claims.