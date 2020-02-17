UN: 14 children among at least 22 dead in the Cameroon massacre | News

Up to 22 villagers, including 14 children, were found dead in the Anglophone area of ​​Cameroon, the United Nations said, and an opposition party attributed the killings to the army.

Armed men carried out the massacre on Friday in the Ntumbo village in the northwest region, James Nunan, a local official with the UN humanitarian coordination agency, OCHA, told AFP news agency.

"Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children," Nunan said, adding that 14 children, including nine children under five, were among the dead.

Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of the OCHA office for the northwest and southwest regions, which are home to the large English-speaking minority in the West African country.

A villager, who spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, confirmed the massacre and said he helped bury 21 bodies. in "four graves in four different compounds,quot; wWith the help of an associate.

The separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.

One of the country's two main opposition parties, the Cameroon Revival Movement (MRC), issued a statement that said: "The dictatorial regime (and) the supreme head of the security and defense forces are primarily responsible for these crimes. "

A key figure in the separatist movement, lawyer Agbor Mballa, in a Facebook post also accused the "state defense forces,quot; of carrying out the murders.

An army officer denied the accusations by simply saying, "False." No other official comments were immediately available.

"Those responsible for these heinous crimes must be brought to justice. This culture of impunity must stop," Felix Agbor Balla, director of the Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, said in a tweet on Monday.

Dead thousands

The conflict between Cameroon's army and English-speaking fighters seeking to form a separatist state called Ambazonia began after the government violently repressed peaceful protesters who complained of being marginalized by the majority of French speakers.

The conflict forced half a million people to flee and presented President Paul Biya with his greatest threat in almost 40 years of government.

The three-year conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.

Friday's killings followed the February 9 elections that were marred by violence in the regions attributed to both the separatists and the security forces.

Armed separatists prevented people from voting by threatening retaliation, while government soldiers had a strong presence.

The separatists kidnapped more than 100 people and set fire to property in the pre-election period, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The MRC refused to present a single candidate after its leader, Maurice Kamto, who spent nine months in jail after his defeat in the 2018 presidential elections And now he's abroad, he asked for a boycott of this month's elections.

The government has not yet announced the election results or participation figures.