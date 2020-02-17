Two people injured in an explosion at the Bensalem hotel – Up News Info Philly

BENSALEM, Pa. (Up News Info) – Firefighters are investigating after two people were injured in an explosion at a hotel in Bensalem. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Extended Stay of America hotel located on Tillman Drive.

The Bensalem Fire Department says that two people who stayed in the blast room suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

– Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) February 17, 2020

It is not clear at this time what caused the explosion while the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say the hotel was temporarily closed, but has since been reopened, except for the two rooms on the second floor.