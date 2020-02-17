Two men fight for their lives after a series of stabbings in North and East London

Two men were in danger of death and two others were injured after a series of stabbings in north and east London.

A man in his 30s suffered stabbing and stabbing wounds after police were called to a fight between two men on New North Road, Ilford, at 5.44 p.m.

The London Ambulance Service attended the incident and the man was taken to the hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.

Police officer on the scene in Barking. A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in East London and is in a life-changing condition after police were called to Sandringham Road

Officers at the scene in Hackney after police were called to Brooke Road after a man, believed to be a teenager, remains in a life-threatening condition

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of serious bodily harm and he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, another man, believed to be a teenager, was stabbed in Hackney.

Police were called to Brooke Road at 5.15 p.m. and the man was taken to the hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and the police cordoned off the area with a warrant for arrest and search until 10 a.m. on Monday.

It comes after police were called to Sandringham Road, Barking, after reports of a stabbing at 4.24 p.m.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance attended and a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in East London and is in a life-changing condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and there is a crime scene going on while investigations continue.

There is an arrest and search order until midnight on Monday, February 17 near the incident.

Forensics analyze the scene at Sandringham Road, Barking, east London, after a man was left in a life-changing condition

It is related to a stabbing in Porters Avenue, Dagenham, after a man, believed to be 19 years old, was stabbed in the hand.

His injuries do not change his life and the crime scene remains in place while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for the Meteorological Police said: & # 39; If any young person has information about violence or knife crimes, they can visit fearless.org/ where they can transmit information anonymously.

& # 39; Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police. If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in a knife crime, or if you want assistance, you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive & # 39 ;.

Police cordon on Sandringham Road, Barking, after police were called to the incident at 4.24 p.m.

Barking and Dagenham police tweeted: "Two people have been arrested following a stabbing in Barking,quot;